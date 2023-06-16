VPR Star Says She Doesn’t Want to See Teresa Giudice ‘Devastated’ by Husband

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent shared her thoughts about “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice’s relationship with her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas on the June 14 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” While recording the podcast episode, her guest comedian Heather McDonald mentioned that Giudice is estranged from her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga. McDonald asked Kent if she believed Ruelas is “being protective of Teresa” or “alienating her from other people” by also feuding with the Gorgas. When the comedian suggested she believed Ruelas is the type of a person who is “just smart enough to be dangerous … that can really kind of know how to make your life difficult,” Kent replied that those kind of individuals “know how to make your life h*** and they thrive off of it.”

“I will say that Teresa is one of the most iconic ‘Housewives’ to ever exist, right? And I think the only thing that anyone even the people that don’t know her, just the fans … They want to see her – but just I don’t want to see her devastated by that person,” said Kent.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About Her Relationship With the Gorgas in May 2023

During a May 2023 episode of “Sherri,” with Ruelas, Giudice stated she has apologized to her husband because of the complications that arose due to her issues with the Gorgas on RHONJ.

“Unfortunately, it got hairy, it did, you know, because of the whole family thing, which, you know, it is what it is … I feel bad for him. And I always say sorry because it’s not like easy, it’s really not,” said Giudice.

The mother of four also shared that she is not interested in reconciling with the Gorgas. She stated that she “just need times to heal” and would like “to focus on [their] family.”

“I have four daughters, two stepsons, four dogs, so I need to — I just want to focus on our family. And at this point in our lives, like, that’s what we need to do, forget about the nonsense,” said Giudice.

The “Skinny Italian” author made similar comments about her relationship with her brother and sister-in-law during a May 2023 interview with E! News.

“I wish them well and like I just got to focus on our family, what’s right for me. Like, it’s very stressful. As you get older in life, you just, you know, got to focus on yourself,” stated Giudice.

Teresa Giudice’s Ex-Husband, Joe Giudice, Shared His Thoughts About Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas

Giudice’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice, who she divorced in 2020, gave his opinion about Ruelas on a June 2023 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, hosted by David Yontef. The former RHONJ personality, who currently lives in the Bahamas following his 2019 deportation, stated that “from what [he] gather[s] about Louie, he seems like he’s a nice guy.” He went on to say that he is pleased Ruelas married his ex-wife in August 2022.

“They’re happy together and I’m glad they are together, you know what I mean, and I’m glad that he’s there, you know, and he’s with her,” said the father of four. “And you know, he’s looking after my kids as well, which is good, you know, because god forbid, you know what I mean, at least there’s a man in the house, you know what I mean, so I mean, it’s good.”