Melissa & Joe Gorga Host Daughter Antonia’s Prom Party at Their NJ Mansion: PHOTOS

Hours after the explosive “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13 reunion aired on Bravo, Antonia Gorga was pretty in pink for her prom.

On June 14, 2023, the teen daughter of RHONJ stars Melissa and Joe Gorga posed for photos outside of her parents’ new Franklin Lakes, New Jersey mansion ahead of her senior prom.

The Gorga house was also the location for the class’s pre-prom party as well.

Melissa Gorga Hosted a Lavish Pre-Prom Party for Antonia & Her Friends

In a post on Instagram, Melissa gave shared pics of her daughter’s prom look as she posed on the porch of the family’s new-construction home. Antonia wore a bright pink off-shoulder gown that was tagged from Castle Couture. Makeup artist Brielle Pollara and hairstylist Bella were also tagged.

Other pics featured Antonia with her parents in front of an oversized, lit “Prom 2023” marquee, as well as a photo of her posing in front of the backyard swimming pool with her prom date.

“Have the time of your life @antoniagorgaa 💞 We are so proud of the human that you’ve become💞 you’ll always be my baby girl💞#seniorprom,” Melissa captioned the post.

Antonia also shared photos from the day, including one of her holding a large lollipop while standing in front of a snack truck from Curbside Confections. There was also a food stand with sandwiches and chicken fingers for the guests to munch on, and a mobile bar that served drinks to guests and parents.

Several Real Housewives stars reacted to the pics. “Looking so beautiful 🙌,” commented Dolores Catania. “Simply stunning!!” wrote Margaret Josephs. “Soooo gorgeous 💕💕💜,” added “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Lisa Barlow.

On her Instagram story, Melissa later shared photos of dozens of decked-out prom goers gathered at her house for photos. Many of them posed by the pool or amid large balloon displays from Don’t Pop the Party. “Prom 2023. It’s packed at the Gorgas’ house!” Meliisa said on her IG story.

Her sister and Antonia’s godmother, Lysa Simpson, also posted photos from the gathering and included a video of Antonia and her classmates all lined up around the pool for a group prom photo.

“I cried a lot today. Loved hosting prom for my baby,” Melissa captioned an Instagram story from the gathering.

Antonia Gorga Also Attended Prom at Her Old High School

This was not the first prom this year for Antonia, who is headed to the University of Delaware this fall. In 2021, while in her sophomore year, the teen had to switch high schools when her family moved to a new neighborhood. In May 2023, she attended prom at her former high school.

Antonia wore a sparkly blue mermaid-style gown as she posed with her friends in Montville, New Jersey. She also ran into her cousin, Milania Giudice, at the first prom.

Antonia shared a selfie to her Instagram story that showed her posing with Milania, whom she hadn’t seen in months due to their parents’ ongoing feud. While the cousins appear to be good, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion did nothing to mend their parents’ rift, as Teresa Giudice made it clear that the reunion would be the last time she would ever talk to the Gorgas.

