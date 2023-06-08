VPR Star Thinks Tom Sandoval Will ‘Need Security for a While’ Because of Comment

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent criticized her castmate Tom Sandoval for a remark he made during the third part of the season 10 reunion special, which premiered on June 7. As fans are aware, Sandoval and his co-star Raquel Leviss had a months-long affair while he was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

While recording the June 7 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent stated that she believed Sandoval will require security because of the comment.

“There is a comment that Sandoval makes tonight that will show who this person is and I think he’s going to need security for a while,” said Kent.

Kent also suggested she did not believe Sandoval was genuinely crying at the reunion after he made the comment.

“It’s so funny that someone can do what he was doing this entire time on the reunion – pretending to cry, doing that whole thing and then he delivers a line like that and you’re like ‘wow, whoever ends up with you, I’m so sad for them, like very sad for them and so happy for my friend,’” said Kent.

While Kent did not specify which comment she thinks will cause outrage among viewers, she seemed to be referencing a moment where Sandoval responded to Madix. After Madix stated she had a sexual relationship with him while he was cheating on her with Leviss, the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer sarcastically replied, “Yeah, she kept her T-shirt on, it was really hot.” Kent responded, “You’re such a f****** d***,” and James Kennedy said, “You’re f***** disgusting.” Sandoval’s friend and business partner also stated, “Don’t say that.” In addition, Madix told her ex-boyfriend, “You are disgusting.”

Kent then addressed Leviss, stating, “This is your future Raquel, I want you to know, he’s going to talk to you like this, too.”

Andy Cohen Stated He Thinks Tom Sandoval’s Comment ‘Is Going to Upset Every Woman in America’

During the June 7 episode of his radio program, “Radio Andy,” Bravo producer Andy Cohen, who moderated the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion, stated that he believed “something that Tom Sandoval says tonight on the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion is going to upset every woman in America.”

“It’s going to cut to the core for a lot of women,” said Cohen.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host also said he thinks that Sandoval “doesn’t even remember saying it” at the reunion.

Ariana Madix Spoke About Her Conversation With Raquel Leviss About Having a Lack of Intimacy in Her Relationship With Tom Sandoval

In “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, episode 14, Madix had a conversation with Leviss about the lack of intimacy in her relationship with Sandoval before their March 2023 breakup. She explained that she needed to spend quality time and have emotional intimacy with Sandoval, who she began dating in 2014, before having a sexual encounter. She also stated that she thought Sandoval was “so f***** hot,” but believes she is “not hot.”

During an appearance on the May 17 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Madix spoke about the moment with Leviss. She said that she “was actually so excited to have the conversation” because she considered the 28-year-old a “close friend.” The aspiring restaurateur also stated she misunderstood Leviss’ expressions during the conversation.

“I thought her expressions and her demeanor was more because we were filming a finale and she was leaning into being, like, animated and giving it and I truly just wasn’t picking up what she was putting down,” said Madix.