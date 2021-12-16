Lala Kent Says She’s ‘Traumatized’ From Randall Emmett Breakup

Lala Kent is speaking out on her recent breakup from Randall Emmett, and she is not holding back.

In a new sneak preview obtained by E! News of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga’s new podcast, Melissa Gorga on Display, Kent revealed that she feels “traumatized” from the split while appearing on the episode.

“This whole experience has been traumatizing and it haunts me daily,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star said.

Kent continued, wondering “just how I could feel so safe with someone and to have a conversation about starting a family” with Emmett. “And him making me feel safe enough to bring this beautiful innocent life into the world is hard,” the star said. “It haunts me—like I said—daily.”

During the sneak peek, Kent also added that her daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett, was helping her through the breakup. “I wonder often where I’m getting strength from, and obviously I see my daughter and I know exactly where my strength is coming from,” Kent said.

Viewers can catch brand-new episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

Kent Isn’t Sure if She Wants to Return to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ After Her Split

Even though she’s been on the show for four seasons now, Kent isn’t sure if she will return to “Vanderpump Rules” after her split from Emmett. During a recent episode of her podcast, Give Them Lala, the star admitted that she felt “alone” after filming the reunion and opening up about the breakup to her fellow castmates.

“I’ve been on this show for six years, I’ve changed a lot as a person — no one can tell me otherwise. … So, when I think back on my time [on the show], I love it, it’s been the ultimate mirror for me, but after that reunion, I sat back and thought, ‘Is this the space for me anymore or do we need to do some soul searching?’” Kent explained during the Dec. 8 episode.

Kent continued, “[If] tomorrow they call me and say, ‘We’ve been picked up,’ I would take a big pause because I don’t know if that’s the space for me anymore. … I left that reunion feeling not much resolve. I left feeling a bit alone and isolated.”

Emmett Is Allegedly Trying to Win Kent Back

Even though Kent might be done, one source has alleged that Emmett is trying to win her back. The two split up in October 2021, and their daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett, was born in March 2021.

“Randall is devastated,” an insider alleged to Life & Style magazine in a recent issue, as noted by Reality Blurb. “He’s doing anything he can to get back in her good graces, sending flowers and sweet texts. Lala is done, though.”

In 2018, Emmett proposed to Kent during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where he had taken her for her birthday.

“This weekend has been an amazing one for the two of us!” Kent told People at the time. “It was definitely the most romantic moment of my life. Every detail of the surprise was stunning and I’m still in shock.”

