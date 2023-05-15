Lala Kent Shares ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Finale Viewing Must-Haves

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent is preparing fans for the season 10 finale, which airs this Wednesday, May 17, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Kent appeared on her Instagram stories on Saturday, May 13 with a list of supplies viewers may want to gather for a “care package” while they watch the long-anticipated episode, in which the months-long affair between cast members Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss will officially be brought to light.

View Kent’s “care package” suggestions below, which were re-shared by a “Vanderpump Rules” fan page on Instagram.

Lala Kent Suggests Fans Bring Throat Lozenges to Their Finale Viewings

“So I feel like I’ll be doing you guys a disservice if I don’t tell you what you’re going to need in your final episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ care package,” Kent said directly into the camera, “You’re going to need a box of tissues, lots of water, throat lozenges. Make sure you have tea and honey because you’ll need it for the screaming after. Eye drops, alcohol if you drink, lots of vapes if you vape, and then I would recommend those things that you put in the freezer for your eyes because if you have to work in the morning you don’t want to be puffy, and I feel like you will be. Oh, also chapstick. Your mouth might get dry and you don’t want your lips all crusty for work the next day too.”

Kent shared an addendum to her statement in the next slide of her story, where she wrote, “Oh. You’re also going to need a sleep aid.”

“LaLa is the friend we all need🔥🔥🔥” one fan wrote in response to Kent’s “care package” tips.

Another user had their own suggestions to add to Kent’s list, suggesting “Pens and batteries 😂” in reference to a moment this season, when Sandoval complained to his best friend and business partner Tom Schwartz about Sandoval’s girlfriend of 9 years, Ariana Madix, whom he was later revealed to be cheating on with Leviss. Sandoval’s complaint at the time was that he bought all of their household supplies (such as paper towels, pens, and batteries) while she didn’t go out of her way to do the same.

I swear to god if my man ever complains about buying pens and batteries for me please notify me immediately so I can cut it off. I haven’t bought a pen in 20 years? They just appear. What even uses batteries anymore?! #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/NXS7KYT4HV — BadGalAli (@aliweitz) May 11, 2023

Lala Kent Celebrates Mother’s Day With Mother & Daughter

Amidst all the drama onscreen, Kent took time to appreciate the happy moments offscreen. She shared a May 14 Mother’s Day post on Instagram featuring herself along with her mother, Lisa Burningham, and her 2-year-old daughter Ocean, thanking each of them for their place in her life.

“Thank you for bringing me into this world, mama. Thank you for making me a mama, Ocean. Happy Mother’s Day to everyone taking on the role of a ‘mom’. I see you. It’s not easy, but we got this handled. Today belongs to us 💃,” Kent captioned her post.

Kent is no longer with Ocean’s father, her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, after ending their relationship in late 2021, and the two have been involved in a custody battle for their daughter since. Kent revealed that she is aiming at having a co-parenting relationship that requires her to have zero contact with Emmett and that they currently only interact exclusively about their daughter Ocean through an app.

