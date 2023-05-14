Katie Maloney Thinks Raquel Leviss Was ‘Playing Games’ With Tom Sandoval

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney may not have been shocked when the news broke that her co-star Tom Sandoval had been having a 7-month affair (on his girlfriend of 9 years Ariana Madix) with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss in March 2023, however Maloney is still trying to uncover exactly when her ex-husband and Sandoval’s best friend Tom Schwartz found out about the affair.

Maloney appeared on the Wednesday, May 10 episode of “Watch What Happens Live”, where she explained to host Andy Cohen and Scottish actress Karen Gillan exactly when and why she thinks Sandoval first told Schwartz about the affair.

Katie Maloney Thinks Tom Sandoval Told Tom Schwartz About His Affair to Keep Schwartz From Pursuing Raquel Leviss

Katie Maloney Drops Bombshell Theory About Tom Schwartz | WWHL Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney and Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan react to Tom Sandoval’s interview with Howie Mandel. Karen says Tom almost fooled her through “strong motivation” while Katie says he was lying from the moment he opened his mouth. Katie also shares her new theory about when she thinks Tom Schwartz… 2023-05-11T02:45:00Z

One key detail that made viewers so shocked to learn about the Sandoval-Leviss affair was the fact that Leviss was filmed making out with Schwartz at co-star Scheana Shay’s wedding to husband Brock Davies in August 2022. Reports have since come out that Sandoval and Leviss’ affair had begun by this time, and that they also shared a kiss during the wedding weekend, and this is right when Maloney believes Schwartz was told of the secret relationship budding between his co-stars.

Cohen asked if Maloney still believed Schwartz may have been “duped” by Sandoval and Leviss, as she posited on her March 15 visit to the show. At the time, she was unsure when Schwartz found out about the affair, but in this more recent appearance, she shared her updated theory, saying, “I think right after the wedding, after [Schwartz] and Raquel kissed, is when Sandoval told him. I think Raquel was playing funny games with Sandoval, maybe trying to make him jealous [by telling him], ‘Well I’m single, I can do what I want. You have a girlfriend, so I’m going to go kiss your friend.’ So then Sandoval came and put the kibosh on it and told Schwartz that [Sandoval] and Raquel have a thing going on so that Schwartz wouldn’t pursue Raquel. That’s my theory.”

Cohen and Gillan both agreed that Maloney’s theory “checks out”. Earlier in the segment, Cohen also asked Maloney what she thought of Schwartz cracking a joke that Leviss’ “type” was “men that are taken” while on a glamping trip for her birthday. Maloney called the moment “dark”, and based on her theorized timeline, implied that she believes Schwartz knew about the affair while making that joke, as Leviss’ birthday is September 12, weeks after Shay’s wedding.

Tom Schwartz Corroborates Katie Maloney’s Timeline in VPR Reunion Trailer

Vanderpump Rules Reunion | Tom Sandoval Breaks the Fourth Wall | Season 13 Trailer | Bravo Are Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss in love? Tune in for the explosive reunion that uncovers the whole story. Will the truth come out? Vanderpump Rules Reunion Part 1 airs May 24 at 9/8c on Bravo. ►► SUBSCRIBE: bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► STREAM BRAVO ON PEACOCK HERE: pck.tv/2M6my4o ►► WATCH FULL EPISODES NOW: bravo.app.link/WatchBravoYT ►► VISIT BRAVO’S… 2023-05-12T15:56:41Z

Although more information is expected to be revealed as the episodes air about the true timeline of the Sandoval-Leviss affair, Schwartz claimed in the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion trailer that he found out about the affair in “late August”, which coincides with his ex-wife’s theory.

In the trailer, Sandoval was shocked by Schwartz’s response, however, saying “Late August? What?!” which prompted co-star Lala Kent to ask “Did you guys not put your timelines together to match?”

The “Vanderpump Rule” reunion airs Wednesday, May 17 at 9 p.m. Eastern, with the three-part reunion to air each beginning May 24.

