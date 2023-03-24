Lisa Vanderpump & Andy Cohen Went Off During ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

Lisa Vanderpump was not a happy camper at the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion.

The Bravo star reportedly went off on her co-stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss as they rehashed the aftermath of the 10th season. In March 2023, Sandoval and Leviss were embroiled in a shocking cheating scandal, and the two not only faced Vanderpump and host Andy Cohen, but also Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix, at the season 10 reunion taping less than three weeks later.

Lisa Vanderpump “Annihilated” Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss During the Reunion

Sandoval and Madix had been together for 10 years and shared a home together before he had an affair with her close friend, Leviss. All three of them worked for Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant at one point, so it’s no wonder that Vanderpump had a lot to say about what went down.

According to TMZ, the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion was intense from the get-go, and Sandoval and Leviss were “annihilated by everyone, including Lisa Vanderpump and Andy Cohen.”

“It was like a nuclear bomb went off in the studio,” an insider said of the 5-hour taping.

The outlet noted that two cast members also had to be separated as things almost got physical. It has not been confirmed what Vanderpump said to her former employees or who was involved in the near-physical altercation.

Sandoval appeared upset during a filming break. In a leaked video, he and Leviss were spotted outside the trailers at the reunion filming site, and the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner appeared to be yelling at producers who were outside with him.

Following the reunion taping, Vanderpump posted to Instagram with, “Oh Lordy, what a day.”

As for Cohen, following the emotional taping, he posted to his Instagram stories with, “Well, that was really confrontational. It was really emotional. Nothing was left unsaid.”

According to Us Weekly, the other cast members were also emotionally drained following the reunion. On her stories, Lala Kent told her followers, “That was the most exhausting reunion I’ve ever done in my life. I’m drained. I feel like I want to crawl into a hole and sob and scream.”

Lisa Vanderpump Previously Told Viewers Not to “Condemn” Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss

While fans will have to wait for the reunion to air to find out all of the details that went down, Vanderpump may have had a change of tune regarding how she feels about the severity of Sandoval and Leviss’ indiscretion.

During a March 2023 interview on “Watch What Happens Live,” Vanderpump admitted she was “gobsmacked” by the scandal, but she denounced the “impassioned fan reactions” to the affair.

“This kind of vigilante justice I don’t agree with at all,” Vanderpump said. “I think these are people who are living their life in a public forum, which is very difficult.”

“There’s so much infidelity in this world,” she added. “It’s not like they murdered someone. It’s a show and they’re all hurting. I’m not saying we should let them off the hook. Condemn their actions, but don’t condemn the people. All this aggression … it can have serious ramifications. I really mean that. I think everybody should be careful with that.”

