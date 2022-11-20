Lisa Vanderpump Spoke With Stassi Schroeder About Her Daughter’s Behavior

Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark took their daughter Hartford to Pandora Vanderpump Sabo’s son’s 1st birthday party and discussed the experience on their podcast.

Schroeder and Sabo have been good friends for many years and met when Schroeder first started working at SUR. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star has kept in touch with Sabo over the years and was excited to get an invite to Teddy’s birthday party, which was held at Lisa Vanderpump’s home.

“When she invited us to Teddy’s birthday, I was like, ‘f*** yes’!” Schroeder recalled on the November 10, 2022, episode of “The Good, The Bad, and the Baby” podcast. “And then, as we were going there, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. We’re going to Villa Rosa,” Schroeder remembered thinking, almost having a sort of full circle moment.

“It was actually way more special than I had anticipated,” Schroeder said. However, the day was a bit stressful for Schroeder and Clark, who talked about how active Hartford was.

Hartford Was a Ball of Energy at Teddy’s Birthday Party

Schroeder said that Teddy’s birthday party was “nicer” than her wedding and it was the “most extravagant kids birthday” that she’s ever been to. She went on to say that Sabo’s son is very cute and very well-behaved, which baffled her.

“How is he well-behaved already?” Schroeder asked. “Just like cool. A really cool little 1-year-old happy boy.” And while the party was “so fun and magical,” there was a small downside. Evidently, Hartford was “demony bossy pants.” Clark even called her a “monster.”

“Hartford didn’t act the way I would like her to act,” Schroeder said, going on to explain that while her daughter “didn’t have any temper tantrums,” she was a bit feisty throughout the party.

“She was just running around,” Clark explained. “They have all these beautiful trees and this really long table where she was reaching up and just grabbing cookies and salami and just shoving two bites in her mouth, then putting it back,” he continued.

Hartford spent a great deal of time opening and closing a door and was very determined to play with one of Teddy’s birthday presents.

“We look like we can’t control our own kid, but she loves to just run around and she changes her mind on what she wants to do,” Schroeder said.

Vanderpump Had a Great Outlook on Hartford’s Behavior

While there may have been moments that Schroeder and Clark were frustrated and worried about other people judging them as parents, Schroeder received some reassurance from her former boss.

Schroeder said that she’s heard “jokes” about Hartford “taking after her mother,” and while she tried to deny that was the case, she ultimately admitted that she’s “domineering.” Regardless, Schroeder said “everyone” made her feel “really comfortable about Hartford and how she was acting.”

“Lisa even made me feel so much better about it,” Schroeder said. “‘You want the kids to be naughty,'” Schroeder said in a British accent, sharing what Vanderpump told her. The restauranteur also said that parents should want their kids to have “passion” and “spunk.”

“That actually makes a lot of sense,” Schroeder said, thinking about it.

