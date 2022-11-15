Tom Schwartz Admits He & Katie Maloney Had a ‘Falling Out’

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney ended their marriage on good terms and stressed that they were going to continue on in the world as friends. However, in a recent interview, Schwartz revealed that he and Maloney did have a “falling out” after their split.

The “Vanderpump Rules” stars announced their split in March 2022 in a pair of Instagram posts.

“After 12 years on an adventure through life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths, we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness,” Maloney’s statement read.

On the August 19, 2022, episode of the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Maloney called Schwartz her “best friend.” However, it seems that the two went through it for a bit, perhaps after Schwartz kissed VPR co-star Raquel Leviss.

Here’s what you need to know:

Schwartz Said He & Maloney ‘Hit a Rough Patch’

Going through their divorce has had its challenges and while Schwartz and Maloney seemed dedicated to supporting one another, it hasn’t been easy all the way through.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Schwartz revealed that he and his ex-wife did go through a tough time together while filming season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules” — but they’ve come out on the other side of it.

“I think we hit a rough patch toward the end [of filming]. We had a falling out. But I think we’re good now,” he told the outlet. He went on to admit that things got “ugly.”

Schwartz also shared that Maloney’s new boyfriend will make an appearance on the season — and fans will see how Schwartz reacted to his ex moving on.

“You’ll see some of that play out. My gut reaction — it was tough but I got to say I handled it pretty damn well. I’m very reasonable in regard to that,” he shared.

Maloney has been dating actor Satchel Clendenin for a few months now. Although the two aren’t Instagram official and still seem to be keeping their romance under wraps, fans will get to see Maloney with a new guy for the first time since the show premiered.

Schwartz Is Supporting Maloney, Even Though it Hasn’t Been Easy for Him to Watch Her Move on

In an interview with The Sun, Schwartz said that he supports Maloney and he just wants her to be “happy.” He also said that he’s met Clendenin.

“I got to meet him briefly. I don’t know if I’m supposed to say this, but I liked him. And then people will be like ‘oh well you like everyone,'” he told the outlet.

“I still consider [Katie] one of the closest friends in my life and love her. But man, yeah, we definitely ran the gauntlet this year,” he continued. “She has a completely different outlook and perspective on our relationship I think [but] I still get excited every time I see her. I still love her. Not like in love [though],” he clarified.

He echoed these feelings in his interview with Us Weekly.

“I feel like we’re super tight even though we don’t see each other a lot. I still care. Our bond is —you’ll see how some of that plays out,” he said.

A source close to production told Heavy that there hasn’t been a release date confirmed for season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals Biggest Confrontation He’s Had With a ‘Housewives’ Star