Lisa Vanderpump Admits to Being Scared for Tom Sandoval

Lisa Vanderpump says that she was scared for Tom Sandoval at the season 10 “Vanderpump Rules” reunion.

During Part 1 of the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, viewers witnessed most of the cast (save for Tom Schwartz) yelling at Sandoval following his affair with Raquel Leviss. At times, Vanderpump appeared to be sticking up for Sandoval, perhaps trying to take some heat off of him and trying to get other cast members to calm down.

“You did defend him a lot during the reunion can I ask why?” someone asked the restauranteur on Twitter.

“No I didn’t defend him…how could I? I just didn’t want to pile on, it scares me when everyone is against one,” she tweeted in response.

Some Fans Reacted to Lisa Vanderpump Saying That She Wasn’t Defending Tom Sandoval

Despite Vanderpump saying that she wasn’t trying to defend Sandoval, some Twitter users felt differently based on what they saw.

“I know your intentions are good but there were some moments you interrupted Lala that were upsetting. Narcissists are dangerous people, and just because Lala wasn’t on the show in the earlier seasons doesn’t mean she’s wrong about what she said about him repeating his behaviors,” one response read.

“You defended Sandoval when Lala said he was dangerous like Randall. Do you understand now what Lala meant when it comes to narcissists being dangerous not just physically, but to one’s mental and emotional well being?” someone else added.

“You absolutely defended him the entire time and he deserved to be piled on. He deserved way more than he got,” another Twitter user wrote.

Meanwhile, some other fans praised Vanderpump for her ability to read the room and try to soften the blows, which were unyielding.

“Mother Vanderpump has the best intentions and instincts especially when it comes to watching someone get ‘dog-piled’!! These are like her babies and she wants to protect everyone that’s why Ariana herself still said she loved and supports her let’s not get it twisted ok,” a social media user countered.

Lisa Vanderpump Has Defended Her Decision to Support Tom Sandoval on the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Finale

After learning that Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Leviss, Vanderpump had conversations with many of her former employees. During her chat with Sandoval, fans noticed that Vanderpump appeared to soften a bit.

“I didn’t take sides with Tom, I definitely condemned what he did,” she told E! News on May 18, 2023. “You know, I can’t write him off as a person because he had an affair. The way he handled it, yes, of course,” she continued.

“I’m trying to tell the truth. Also, I feel like a mother to some of these children. So, when he’s been lambasted by the whole world, what am I going to do pile on? No, I’m going to try and have a modicum of—not empathy, I don’t have empathy—but a modicum of hope. Maybe for the future,” she added.

The “Vanderpump Rules” reunion will air in three parts on Bravo with uncut versions available on Peacock.

