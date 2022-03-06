Fans Left Surprised as Lisa Vanderpump Posts Photo in a Scooter

Lisa Vanderpump was injured in a horseback riding accident in January 2022. The “Vanderpump Rules” star was bucked off her horse, and she wound up fracturing her leg in four places and needing to undergo surgery, according to an update that she shared on Instagram about a week after the incident.

Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, was unsure if his wife would ever ride again after the frightening ordeal. “I think maybe that was her last ride. I wouldn’t let her ride again,” he told TMZ. “I was there. When I saw her thrown off, I couldn’t believe it. I was in shock. I ran over there, and she was just on the floor, and she knew that she’d broken her leg straightaway,” he explained.

A couple of weeks later, Vanderpump was back at the stable. “Reunited and it feels so good,” she captioned a photo of herself standing next to a white horse while holding one crutch under her arm. As Vanderpump continues her recovery, she’s found a way to make getting around a bit easier — she’s taken to a scooter.

“Well we are still getting work done,” Vanderpump captioned a photo posted on March 4, 2022. And while the restauranteur was all smiles in the pic, fans noticed one small thing wrong.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Were Surprised That Vanderpump’s Scooter Isn’t Pink

Vanderpump still has her foot in a boot, and seems to be finding it much easier to get around using an electric scooter — complete with a front basket for one of her dogs — but several fans were concerned because the scooter isn’t pink.

“It’s not pink!!!” one person commented on Vanderpump’s photo, adding the shocked face emoji.

“Wait! The scooter isn’t pink!!!” someone else wrote.

“I’m surprised it’s not pink,” a third comment read.

“The scooter didn’t come in pink?” a fourth Instagram user asked.

Based on the photo, in which a tag on the front of the scooter with a number is clearly visible, it seems that Vanderpump may have rented the mobility vehicle, and hasn’t actually purchased one of her own — which undoubtedly would have been custom-painted her favorite color.

Vanderpump Is Making the Best of Things After Her Accident

Vanderpump is doing the best that she can with limited mobility, but she’s back at work, and taking care of business as usual — even if she looks a bit different only wearing one high heel.

In mid-February 2022, the Daily Mail caught Vanderpump out and about in Los Angeles, using a walker to help her get around. The reality television star said that she’s healing nicely and “ahead of schedule.”

“I am doing so much better thanks to Dr. [Kenneth] Jung, and his brilliant talents as an orthopedic surgeon. It was such a devastating fall and break, I’m just so lucky and thankful that I didn’t break my back,” she told the outlet.

Despite being stuck in a boot for several more weeks, Vanderpump seems pleased with her progress.

“Of course I’m in pain. But, I’m doing physio, massage, icing constantly and walking around on crutches. I can now put 25% weight on my leg,” she explained. “I never thought two weeks ago that I’d be doing so much better today. I’ve had so much wonderful support from Ken, my kids and friends. I’m so grateful,” she added.

READ NEXT: Former RHOC Star Slams Lisa Vanderpump’s Restaurant