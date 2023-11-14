‘Real Housewives’ Stars Say Luann De Lesseps Was ‘Going Off’ at Hotel Employees

BravoCon 2023 officially came to a close on November 5, but Bravolebrities in attendance are still sharing secrets from the event-filled weekend. In the November 13 episode of their podcast “Reasonably Shady”, “The Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon shared their experience at the hotel during the weekend and weren’t afraid to namedrop another Housewife along the way.

“I don’t have a lot of BravoCon tea but I heard about one that was complaining in the lobby,” Dixon shared, “Our makeup artist comes to the room, and she doesn’t really watch Bravo so she doesn’t know who was who. She got to my room around 7 in the morning and she was like, ‘There is some lady in the lobby, she is going off on people in the restaurant. She is pissed because the restaurant is not open for breakfast. She is just tearing people apart and going off on people.'”

While at the time, Dixon’s makeup artist only knew the woman in question by description (“tall with brown hair”), Dixon added, “So then we were walking through the hallways at the Forum, and Luann comes walking past and she’s like ‘Yeah, that’s the lady.'”

Gizelle Bryant & Robyn Dixon Address Their Claims About BravoCon 2022

This is Bryant and Dixon’s second year in a row recapping their time at BravoCon on “Reasonably Shady”, and this year Andy Cohen had them answer for statements they made about BravoCon 2022.

In a clip from The Bravos award show that was cut from the televised version, Cohen had Bryant and Dixon on stage to play around of “Squash That Beef” with fellow Bravolebrity, “Summer House” star Amanda Batula. Fan account Queens of Bravo shared the clip in a November 13 Instagram post.

Cohen explained how the “beef” between the two parties began. “On their podcast, Gizelle and Robyn gossiped about a certain Bravolebrity who went barefoot in the bathroom at last year’s BravoCon. On ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Robyn confirmed it was you, Amanda,” Cohen said.

While Batula proudly owned her love of going barefoot, Bryant and Dixon doubled down on their disgust, claiming the practice to be unsanitary. In the end, while neither party changed their position on the matter, they were able to leave the “beef” behind them and hug it out.

Gizelle Bryant Tried to Get Andy Cohen to Cut a Joke From His ‘Bravos’ Monologue

Play

During his opening monologue at the Bravos, Cohen made a joke about Robyn’s husband Juan Dixon. Juan sparked cheating rumors after paying for another woman’s hotel room, and Robyn has been answering for these rumors both on and off RHOP since.

During his monologue, Cohen poked fun at the rumors and said, “Thank you to Bravo, who paid for everyone’s hotel rooms so that Juan Dixon didn’t have to.”

In an interview with Us Weekly after the awards, Bryant made it clear that she did not like this joke from Cohen, and that she had advised him to cut it from his set. “I saw him first before he saw [Robyn]. And he asked me, should he do the joke or should he cut it? And I said, ‘Cut it.’ And he’s like, ‘Yes, definitely, we’re gonna cut it.’ And then he sees her and she’s like ‘Put it in!'”

Robyn said she wanted to be able to laugh at herself, and since she found the joke funny, she gave Cohen her blessing to leave it in his set.

READ NEXT: Ariana Madix Shares the Advice That Made Her Say Yes to ‘Vanderpump Rules’