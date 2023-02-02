Madison LeCroy Reveals How Her Husband Is ‘Completely Opposite’ to Austen Kroll

Madison LeCroy is now happily married to Brett Randle after the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in November 2022.

However, most “Southern Charm” fans will remember her fiery on-and-off relationship with Austen Kroll, which ended for good soon before she met Randle. LeCroy spoke about her past with Kroll and her marriage now, telling Bravo’s “The Daily Dish” that her relationship with Randle is “completely opposite” of the one with Kroll.

“I would say, Austen and I, the relationship was actually pretty fun at the beginning, especially before we put it on international television,” she acknowledged. She explained, “That kind of, I think, changed a lot of things for us. We had no privacy of any fights, any drama, everybody knew about it.”

LeCroy then shared that her relationship with Randle is “completely opposite of any relationship I’ve ever had.” She added, “He has a level of respect for me and as I do for him. And I just… man, what a difference. I have not been treated so well. And I am very blessed.”

Madison LeCroy Is Close Friends With Patricia Altschul, Who Recently Approved the Relationship

“Southern Charm” viewers have seen the close friendship between LeCroy and Patricia Altschul, and LeCroy addressed her friendship with the grand dame in the same interview.

She said she’s been Altschul’s hairstylist for 12 years now, starting when she was 18 years old. “I think we have a good history, a good friendship,” she said, “and we could never not be friends, let’s put it that way.” In fact, it seems as though Altschul approves of LeCroy’s relationship with Randle as she posted a photo of herself out for dinner with the newlyweds and her son Whitney Sudler-Smith.

“The new hubby is sweet, kind, and ever so good looking,” Altschul captioned the snap on Instagram. Her comments are in direct opposition to those she made about Kroll on “Southern Charm” when he was still dating LeCroy. “Madison acts like a grown-up but Austen is a child and I think she needs somebody who is successful, ambitious and not just a frat boy,” she said.

Madison LeCroy Said She’s Going to Be Back for Season 9 of ‘Southern Charm’

LeCroy’s new relationship will surely be one of the topics on season 9 of “Southern Charm,” which is reported to have started filming earlier in January. The hairstylist revealed on an Amazon Live stream that she would be back “full throttle” after taking a backseat in season 8 to plan her wedding.

During the stream, LeCroy said she’ll show fans what she’s been up to, the latest with her relationship, and viewers might even get a glimpse of her new husband. While speaking with Daily Dish, LeCroy said she originally had “regrets with joining the show” but has done a complete 180 since then. “I love it, it’s been fun and I think it’s going to get better,” she spilled.

