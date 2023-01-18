Madison LeCroy Comments on Kathryn Dennis’ Southern Charm Exit

Kathryn Dennis announced on January 11, 2023, that she was leaving the cast of “Southern Charm” after appearing in all 8 seasons as one of the main figures of the show.

Dennis was a divisive personality among fans and the cast, with the Bravo star either getting love and support or being called out throughout the ups and downs of her life on the show. After the news broke, Dennis’ co-star and friend, Madison LeCroy, shared her thoughts on her departure and made it clear she didn’t like it.

“I’m not happy about it, honestly,” LeCroy shared on her “New Year Fitness Goals” Amazon Live stream. “I think a lot of us are really sad. I’m not really convinced. I mean, do we have a show without her? No.”

The mother-of-one said she was hoping to see Dennis “surprise” fans and return to the show in the future. “She was my buddy, so I am not thrilled about it, but like I said, I don’t know,” LeCroy added. “We’re in the very early stages of all this, so who’s to say she won’t come back.”

Madison LeCroy Said She’ll Be Back on the Show ‘Full Throttle’ & Showing Viewers What She’s Up To

During the same Amazon Live stream, LeCroy revealed that she’s going to be back for the 9th season “full throttle.” Fans saw less of LeCroy during season 8 as she got engaged and focused on her new relationship and planning her wedding.

LeCroy’s then-fiance Brett Randle didn’t feature on the Bravo show but after the two tied the knot in November 2022, LeCroy revealed that he’d be open to appearing on camera once in a while. The hairstylist said if Randle were to appear on the show, it would be as a “sounding board” for her and he isn’t the sort of person to get involved in the drama, she revealed to Page Six.

“I’m going to show you guys what I’ve been doing, what’s going on with me, where I’m at in my life, so that will be really fun and interesting to do,” LeCroy teased about the upcoming season on her Amazon Live.

Naomie Olindo Is Also Reported to Be Leaving ‘Southern Charm’ While Several Other Season 8 Stars Are Returning

According to reports, the 9th season just began filming and Dennis’ departure isn’t the only cast shakeup. Page Six reported that an insider source revealed that Naomie Olindo also wouldn’t be back after her brief return to the cast for season 8.

The publication wrote that fans should expect to see Craig Conover, Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, LeCroy, Venita Aspen and Leva Bonaparte, who is also appearing on the spinoff “Southern Hospitality,” back for season 9. There has been no word on what new cast members might join for the 9th season or when the show will premiere.

Some fans also noticed Olivia Flowers sharing videos to her Instagram Story that appeared to show the season 8 newbie with a film crew, so she might be back for another season as well.

