Madison LeCroy Breaks Silence on A-Rod & JLo Breakup

2021 has been a whirlwind year for Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. LeCroy starred on Southern Charm for the first time as a main character in 2020, and she entered a new spotlight. Before the Southern Charm reunion aired in late January, rumors began to circulate that LeCroy had been having an affair with former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez.

A-Rod began dating superstar Jennifer Lopez in 2017, and they got engaged in March 2019. At the time of the rumors, the couple told TMZ, “All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things.” But things took a turn when the two announced they had broken up for good on April 15.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the exes said in a statement to the Today show. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Page Six reached out to LeCroy shortly after the breakup went public. “You kind of caught me off guard,” she told the outlet on April 15. “I wish them the best.”

LeCroy Has Dished on the DMs Before

Cast member Craig Conover made the rumors public when he claimed that LeCroy, “flew to Miami to f*** an ex-MLB player” during the Southern Charm reunion. LeCroy’s two-year ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll agreed saying she FaceTimes the famous athlete, “all the time.”

LeCroy then denied the allegations at the reunion and snapped back, “Give me a name! Put me on a lie detector test. I never flew to Miami. Where’s the record of that? That’s fake.” She added, “He contacted me and, yes, we DM’d, but other than that, there was nothing. I’ve never physically seen him, touched him.”

The 31-year-old Charleston hairstylist revealed to Page Six that she and A-Rod haven’t met in person, but they have spoken over the phone. She confessed that she has, “never met up,” with A-Rod. LeCroy added that the two have, “spoken on the phone.” She explained to Page Six, “That’s the truth,” and they have “never been physical… never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.”

LeCroy confessed, “He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” but she’s “talked to him randomly, but not consistent.” While she wouldn’t divulge the details of the calls, she claimed they were, “innocent.” The Southern Charm star added that rumors recently circulated because, “it was like a game of telephone,” with her friends, and, “I told the wrong person [about talking with Rodriguez].”

Shep Rose Dished on Everything LeCroy Told Him off Camera

LeCroy’s co-star – and not so best friend – Shep Rose spilled his side of the story. “[I] literally a hundred people, friends and acquaintances texting me like, ‘Whoa, this is crazy,’” Rose told Andy Cohen during an episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on March 15. “And it is crazy… I had mixed emotions about it.”

But Rose didn’t stop there. “Here’s how it went down,” Rose told Cohen. He began explaining that the Southern Charm cast “had an episode on Capers Island. I don’t know if anybody remembers that, but we were all out at the beach and it was lovely. And she [Madison] threw the party and Austen [Kroll] wasn’t invited and it was contentious and whatnot.”

The 41-year-old Average Expectations author continued saying that things only escalated. “And on the ride home, it got kinda heated, between everyone really, except for me,” he shared with Cohen. “And she said on camera, there’s camera’s buzzing around we’re on a boat, and she’s like, ‘Well, I’m DMing with A-Rod, but we can’t talk about that. Or they can’t air this because I signed an NDA’ and that’s the first I heard of it. And I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ my eyes almost popped out of my head.”

Rose added, “From what I understand, he approached her…Craig [Conover] who sort of let that cat out of the bag and it didn’t take long for the internet or whatever to sleuth the answers, which it never does, does it.”

