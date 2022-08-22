Madison LeCroy ‘Unrecognizable’ in Resurfaced Photos

Madison LeCroy has been open about getting a full “mommy makeover” in the past but some old pictures of the “Southern Charm” star got strong reactions from fans this week as they began circulating on Reddit.

Erica Cain Missel, the event planner who helped LeCroy with her birthday party this season and organized the dog wedding, is one of LeCroy’s closest friends, according to their social media and their friendship goes back many years. “Southern Charm” viewers discovered photos of the two together on Missel’s Instagram dating back to 2012.

Two photos in particular were shared on Reddit, one from June 5, 2012, which Missel captioned, “Married Lady”:

Another photo from September 9, 2012, showed LeCroy pregnant with her son Hudson:

Many Fans Said LeCroy Looks ‘So Different’ Now But That She Was Gorgeous Before & After

The two photos were shared on Reddit in a thread titled, “Old pics of Madison. Looks nothing like her. These are from the event planners IG.” Fans flooded the comments with their reactions to the photos and LeCroy’s change in appearance, with most people saying she looks different now than before but in both cases she looked amazing. “She’s had good work IMO,” someone said. “Never ugly, just poor,” another wrote.

Someone commented, “Wow. The secret is to afford a good plastic surgeon, Botox, fillers, veneers, and a personal trainer apparently.” One person wrote, “Her face/features are smaller and more refined now. This is the work of a skilled plastic surgeon and injectors.” Another agreed, “EXCELLENT work. Excellent. She’s beyond gorg, but was very cute then too.” Several other commenters wrote that LeCroy’s face looks “completely different.”

One person commented, “It’s a completely different looking face. I can’t even recognize her.” Someone else wrote, “I agree that it’s definitely a different looking face. She looks amazing now and more power to her, I wanna know who her surgeon is and if he’s taking new clients lol.” Another person said, “The only thing that even closely resembles Madison today is the lip. The rest of her face looks entirely different.” One Redditor agreed, “She looks completely different now!” Yet another wrote, “I feel like her face is completely different.”

Missel Is in Turks & Caicos With LeCroy for the Hairstylist’s Bachelorette

Missel and LeCroy are still very close and in addition to appearing on “Southern Charm” with LeCroy, she is currently in Turks and Caicos with the Bravo star and a group of her friends to celebrate the hairstylist’s bachelorette party down south.

The two close friends posted a joint photo on Instagram, which they captioned, “Who’s bad and who’s boujee! #bachelorette.” LeCroy later posted a series of video clips from their time in Turks and Caicos and wrote, “One bride and 4 Hype girls.” Missel captioned another of her photos, “celebrating my bestie @madison.lecroy.”

New episodes of “Southern Charm” air on Bravo on Thursdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

