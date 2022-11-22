Madison LeCroy Stuns in Wedding Photos: See Her Gorgeous Gown

Madison LeCroy wore a stunning wedding gown for her wedding to Brett Randle.

The “Southern Charm” star, 32, exchanged vows with Randle, 36, on November 19, 2022, a little more than one year after they got engaged and three days after they had a legal wedding ceremony at the Charleston, South Carolina courthouse, per People.

LeCroy and Randle married in Riviera Maya at the Chablé Maroma Hotel, according to Page Six. The Bravo star’s son Hudson, 10, was the ring bearer during the ceremony. Only family members and close friends were in attendance, and Bravo’s cameras were nowhere in sight.

LeCroy, who was previously married to Josh Hughes, never planned to have a big wedding this time around. Earlier in 2022, she told E! News she only planned to have 30 people— just family and close friends, and none of her “Southern Charm” co-stars. According to Us Weekly, LeCroy’s engagement party earlier this year only included one “Southern Charm” co-star, Kathryn Dennis.

“If it wasn’t for Hudson, we probably would have just eloped and [not done] a wedding,” LeCroy told People. “We kept it really small, no bridesmaids or groomsmen, just our nearest and dearest.”

Madison LeCroy Wore a White Reem Acra Gown for Her Wedding

As LeCroy and Randle traveled to Mexico for their official wedding ceremony, the bride-to-be revealed on her Instagram story that she bought an extra plane ticket—for her gown. She captioned a photo of a Bergdorf Goodman garment bag with, “Highly recommend getting your dress its own seat.”

According to People, after trying on a ton of gowns at the New York City bridal shop, LeCroy chose a white Reem Acra dress embellished with floral appliqués along with a long tulle veil. “When I first put this one on, I cried because I loved it so much,” she told the outlet.

For the reception, she changed into a tuxedo lace Zimmerman mini-dress.

LeCroy previously told Us Weekly she planned to have multiple wedding outfits. “I honestly, am gonna wear as many dresses as possible. Definitely two looks for the day of, and then two looks for the rehearsal. I’m gonna change probably several times.”

Madison LeCroy Wore a White Cocktail Dress For Her Courthouse Ceremony

LeCroy has been protective of her relationship with Randle, and he has yet to appear on “Southern Charm” – and likely never will. But the Bravo star has been generous about sharing photos of her man, including pics from their wedding pre-game in South Carolina.

In photos posted to Instagram, on November 16, 2022, LeCroy and Randle posed by an outdoor gazebo in Charleston after exchanging vows at a civil ceremony. The mom of one wore a short white, strapless cocktail dress and veil and held a bouquet of flowers, while Randle wore a navy blue suit for their initial ceremony.

In a video shared to Instagram, LeCroy and her man later posed in a retro white convertible Triumph with South Carolina license plates. “It’s the final countdown… 11.19.22,” the “Southern Charm” star captioned the post.

