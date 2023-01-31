Bravo Star Rips ‘Geriatric’ Shep Rose, Claims He Hit on Her During Relationship

The “Southern Charm” season 8 reunion saw the revelation from Taylor Ann Green that she broke up with Shep Rose after learning that he had been hitting on one of Leva Bonaparte’s staff at Republic and viewers of the spinoff “Southern Hospitality” just learned in the season 1 finale that the person in question was cast member Mia Alario.

The finale episode of “Southern Hospitality” season 1, titled “Women Scorned,” ended with updates on the cast three months after filming wrapped. When showing what Alario was up to, the episode cut to the reunion of “Southern Charm” as the stars discussed Rose trying to kiss a Republic employee, with an end card adding, “And who was Leva’s employee? Once again, Mia was caught in the middle.”

The “Southern Hospitality” star confirmed what happened on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on January 23 and shaded Rose in the process. “Unfortunately, I was hit on by Shep,” she revealed. “I don’t know what he was thinking, though, because I don’t have any previous job experience in geriatric work or senior care, so it was really interesting that he approached me, honestly.”

Mia Alario Said She Told Taylor Ann Green After Shep Rose Hit on Her Since They Were Still Dating

During her WWHL appearance, she said she contacted Green after he apparently hit on her, explaining, “He knew that I’m not the one. I’m the one to tell your girlfriend. Absolutely, I let her know.”

Alario added that if she was in a relationship and her boyfriend was acting like Rose allegedly did, she would have wanted to know as well. “I would need somebody to tell me,” she said. “I feel like I did a service.”

During another segment on WWHL, Alario and some of her co-stars agreed that she was the most likely to hook up with a “Southern Charm” cast member. Cohen appeared shocked as he said she just “called the cops on Shep trying to kiss her,” and Alario replied that it’s because he’s “creepy and old.”

“Southern Hospitality” was filmed between May and July 2022, Alario confirmed in a tweet, and Rose and Green announced their split at the end of July 2022.

The ‘Southern Charm’ Season 8 Reunion Saw Shep Rose Claim He Didn’t Remember Hitting on Anyone & Was ‘Drunk’ at the Time

One of the topics at the “Southern Charm” season 8 reunion was Green and Rose’s breakup a couple of months before it was filmed. During the reunion, the cast spoke about a rumor that Rose had tried to kiss one of Leva Bonaparte’s employees at Republic.

During the reunion, Rose said, “I don’t remember. I was drunk and I didn’t know about any of the other stuff until a week later when the girl DM’d Taylor and said, ‘Shep was hitting on me pretty hard.’”

Cohen asked Green if that was the final straw in their up-and-down relationship that led to the breakup and Green replied, “Yeah.”

