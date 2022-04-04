‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Arrested, Charged Felony Domestic Violence

A star of the Bravo show “Shahs of Sunset” was arrested and charged with a felony after domestic violence incident in Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department arrest records obtained by Heavy, Mike Shouhed was arrested on March 27, 2022, at 10 p.m in Los Angeles, CA. He was booked and taken to the Valley Jail in Van Nuys, CA, and held on a $50,000 bond.

He made bond and was released on March 28, 2022, at 6:25 a.m, and is expected back in court on July 25, 2022. His charge level is listed as a felony, according to the arrest records.

According to PageSix, who spoke with an LAPD public information officer, Shouhed “was then arrested for ‘intimate partner violence with injury,’ which an LAPD public information officer explained is another legal term for domestic violence. It is used when there is ‘visible injury’ on the victim.”

The outlet reported his that he was “charged with corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.”

Heavy reached out to Shouhed’s lawyer Alex Kessel for comment.

Shouhed’s Instagram appears to have been deactivated but before its removal, PageSix reported several cryptic posts including quotes reading, “Your life is your responsibility. Your success is your responsibility. Your failure is your responsibility. Your reaction is your responsibility. Your behavior is your responsibility.”

The outlet also reported an Instagram Story showing Shouhed dancing to a “Spanish song by Celia Cruz and Joe Arroyo called ‘No Le Pegue a la Negra,’ which translates in English to ‘Don’t Hit the Black Woman.'”

No information about the victim was made available.

Mike Shouhed Announced His Engagement to Paulina Ben-Cohen at the ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Reunion in 2021

The couple announced their engagement during the “Shahs of Sunset” reunion.

“I want to share something with you guys,” he said during the show which aired in August 2021. “We’re engaged … and we wanted to share that with everybody today.”

He revealed details about how the engagement went down but did not say when the engagement happened.

“I actually asked her son his permission to marry his mommy, and I gave him the ring,” he said. “We were in Hawaii, and I planned with the concierge where the most beautiful part of the beach was gonna be.”

Shouhed updated fans on his relationship with Ben-Cohen in October 2021.

“Sometimes I pinch myself to make sure I’m not dreaming! I wonder how I got so lucky?” Shouhed wrote on a now-deleted October 22 Instagram post, according to Bravo’s Daily Dish. “My perfect match. My best friend. Super ‘wifey’, super mommy & super boss. Big win for me, to have you as my partner in this crazy life.”

He posted about her again writing, “Realizing that I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be fulfilling my destiny has been my greatest gift.” that post was made on October 17, 2021, according to the outlet.

Ben-Cohen’s last post featuring Shouhed was posted on February 14, 2022, with the caption, “my forever valentine,” with a heart emoji. She has not posted or commented about Shouhed’s arrest.

