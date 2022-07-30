New Details Emerge in Mike Shouhed Domestic Violence Arrest

New details surrounding the arrest of “Shahs of Sunset” star Mike Shouhed have been released.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mike Shouhed Was Charged With ’14 Criminal Counts’ Surrounding the Alleged Assault of His Fiancée Paulina Ben-Cohen

According to NBC News, Shouhed has been charged with “14 criminal counts, including domestic violence, battery, and weapons charges” which were officially filed on July 20. These charges stem from his March 27 arrest.

He was charged with “two counts of injuring a spouse or cohabitant in an act of domestic violence, four counts of battery, two counts of attempting to prevent or dissuade a victim or witness of a crime from making a report and several weapons-related charges, including possession of an assault weapon,” according to charging documents from the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office, the outlet reported.

At the time of his arrest, the alleged victim had not been identified, but now, it’s been confirmed to be his fiancée, Paulina Ben-Cohen.

“We are working with the authorities to seek a just and fair outcome to this sad situation,” attorney Josh Ritter told Page Six. “The family appreciates your space and respect for their privacy during this time.”

He plead guilty to all counts and will be back in court on August 29.

Heavy reached out to Shouhed’s rep and received no response.

Fans were not happy with Shouhed when they heard the details.

“What a piece of garbage he is. He is like a spoiled, lying brat,” someone tweeted.

“What an embarrassment to his family,” another fan tweeted.

“WHO is shocked?! I mean, really?! He is such a d-bag,” a fan replied.

“Turns out Money can’t buy a good soul,” someone else said.

Mercedes Javid Thinks Mike Shouhed Was ‘Totally’ Set-up and Might Have Been a Part of a ‘Threesome’

Shouhed’s “Shahs of Sunset” co-star and friend, Mercedes Javid, defended Shouhed in an interview she gave on Jeff Lewis’ Sirius XM radio show.

In that interview, she thought the victim was not Ben-Cohen but a “third person” the couple might have been having a “threesome” with.

“That’s what I heard. That it wasn’t Paulina,” she told Lewis on April 14, 2022. She thinks the whole thing was “totally” set up.

“I’m bringing the tea on Mike right now … with my speculation,” Javid said. “[I think] it was just a Saturday night gone wrong.”

She also wanted to make it clear that she believes people are innocent until proven guilty.

“I’ve never, ever, ever seen him violent and I’ve never seen him be angry,” She said. “I was shocked because I think that unless I was literally in the room, a witness to it, I’m with you: ‘innocent until proven guilty.’”

On April 8, Variety reported that the show would not return for it’s 10th season.

“Bravo is in talks with original ‘Shahs’ stars Reza Farahan, Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid and Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi,” according to a source who spoke to the outlet. The same source also said ” it’s unlikely that the three stars would appear together again on a reality series about their lives.”

