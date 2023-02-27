Mzi ‘Zee’ Dempers Opens Up About ‘Toughest 2 Months’ of His Life

Mzi “Zee” Dempers is known to “Below Deck Mediterranean” fans as a really happy, positive person throughout his past two seasons on the show, but the Bravo star has just gotten candid about his mental health and going through a difficult time lately.

The “Below Deck” deckhand opened up on Instagram on February 17, sharing a photo of himself as a child grinning into the camera and another of his present-day self taking a selfie with a small smile on his face. “Two different versions of a Happy Zee,” he wrote, before adding what he called “honesty hour.”

“The past couple of months have definitely probably been the two toughest months of my life,” he revealed. “So much uncertainty and frustration leading to much unwarranted self-hate and a continual spiral of confusion. Left me feeling super super vulnerable and forgetting to appreciate the things which aren’t affecting me negatively.”

He explained that he had been doing a lot of “overthinking” but then revealed that he started feeling much better a couple of days prior. “Happy to say that two days ago had been the first day in +- 2 months that I’d felt relatively fulfilled and happy, and it came out the blue,” he said.

Zee Dempers Gave Some Words of Support to Followers Going Through Similar Situations & Got Love From ‘Below Deck’ Alums in the Comments

Dempers also wrote about what he’d been contemplating and gave suggestions to his followers, explaining that even though it often feels like life is “just the downs, taking a moment each day to think of what it is that’s causing that pain, and why is it affecting you in such a way, really does help, instead of letting those thoughts fester away at you.”

He concluded by telling people to check on their loved ones and be there for them but to also check in with themselves. “Happy Friday everybody, here’s to loving you and finding those little windows of [fulfillment] in your lives,” he wrote.

Dempers got some support from other “Below Deck” stars in response to his post, including former chief stew Katie Flood, who wrote, “I love you, I am here for you. You are one of the best things to walk into my life and I will forever have your back. You are so amazing and so beautiful and shine so much light on so many people. I am so proud of you and how far you have come. I am always by your side no matter how many oceans apart we may be.”

Storm Smith, Dempers’ childhood friend who appeared on “Below Deck Med” season 7 as well, commented with a series of heart emojis.

Zee Dempers Grew Up in South Africa & Followed His Brothers Into the Yachting Industry

Dempers grew up in Durban, South Africa, and shared on “Below Deck Med” that he was adopted by a big family when he was only three years old. He explained that after his mother died, he was adopted by the family that his grandmother worked for.

Dempers also revealed that he was inspired by his two brothers, who became Captain and Chief Officer, to follow in their footsteps and join the yachting industry. “After Dempers completed his education in Cape Town, he decided to follow in his brothers’ footsteps and start a life at sea,” his Bravo bio states.

He appeared in seasons 6 and 7 of “Below Deck Mediterranean” but there is no word yet on whether he’ll be back for another season.

