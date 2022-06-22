An Update on Naomie Olindo’s Ex-Boyfriend Metul Shah

Everything you need to know about “Southern Charm” star Naomie Olindo‘s ex-boyfriend Metul Shah following the cheating scandal.

Here’s what you need to know.

Naomie Olindo ‘Stumbled Across’ ‘Terrible Messages’ Shortly After Moving to New York With Then-Boyfriend Metul Shah

In July 2021 reports of the split between Olindo and Shah due to cheating were finally confirmed by Olindo via an Instagram Story.

“Nothing will be worse than losing my dad but this is a close second. Betrayal is never easy for anyone and I’m just so sorry to anyone else that has stumbled across those terrible messages,” she said through tears, according to Us Weekly. “I’m absolutely positive I will regret posting this tomorrow but so many of you have reached out saying you’re feeling a similar pain. I’m so so sorry.”

She recalled in detail, the moment she found the messages in a February 2022 interview with Us Weekly.

She says she was packing for the move and needed to access her boyfriend’s computer. It was there she found the evidence.

“It was like a year’s worth of texts with his ex and explicit pictures and, you know, the whole nine yards. So I read through them for a little bit,” she told the outlet. “So I called him back. I could tell he sounded panicky on the phone, but I didn’t understand why. I didn’t realize it’s because he knew I was probably about to see what was on his iMessage ’cause I never looked through his stuff. I would never, I’m just not that way. And I called him, and I was, like, ‘Hey, I just want you to know, I saw the messages with Sophie and this is done.’ And hung up the phone, and he tried to call me, you know, a hundred times.”

At the time Olindo had just relocated from Charleston to New York City to live with Shah, leaving the show behind.

“I’m so thankful for what the show gave me because it does open a lot of doors and there are a lot of advantages then it comes a time when the good doesn’t outweigh the bad anymore where it’s time to walk away,” Olindo said on the “Skinny Confidential” podcast in July 2020. “Personally, I feel like I walked away at a time that was right for me and that’s how Cam and Chelsea feel too and you know other people that aren’t ready to walk away and want to keep doing it, that’s their prerogative and I’m very supportive of that. I still love most of the people on there.”

Olindo makes her return to the show for season 8, minus Shah.

Naomi Olindo Says Metul Shah Breakup ‘Ended up Being the Best Thing That Could Have Happened’

Shah has removed himself from the public eye for the most part, posting only occasionally on social media.

His most recent post, a series of photos and videos from a birthday weekend with friends, was posted on June 20, with comments limited.

As Olindo prepares to return to the show, she’s given an update on how she’s dealing with the breakup, one year later.

“I think it’ll probably just be weird for other people to be hearing about these things for the first time. Cause I’m like, ‘Oh, this is like so far long ago.’ I don’t think it’ll be hard in the way I’ve processed it. Let’s just say that,” she told Us Weekly. “It really ended up being the best thing that could have happened. I didn’t know that at the time — at the time I hated it — but hindsight’s 20/20, and I’m just very thankful for exactly the way that everything went down.”