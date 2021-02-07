Inside Nick Gordon’s Death & How He Died

Nick Gordon, known for dating Bobbi Kristina Brown, died on January 1, 2020 at the age of 30. According to CNN, the cause of his death was a heroin overdose.

Before his death, Gordon was working at a place called 24/7 InTouch Orlando but he was homeless. He was going by Nicholas Bouler, his legal name, and living at a Sheraton Hotel in Seminole County, Florida, according to The Daily Mail. He also had a girlfriend named Airyelle McMahon who was also his co-worker. Gordon spent his final hours on New Year’s Eve in a hotel room drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana and snorting heroin, the Daily Mail reported.

McMahon found that the bed they were sleeping in was soiled with either urine or vomit around midnight but when she found a pulse, she didn’t panic. She then called 911 around 5:00 a.m when she saw a black substance coming from Gordon’s nose and heard him groaning. While doing chest compressions while on the phone with 911, more of the black substance, which was referred to as black tar heroin, came out of his nose.

“At approximately 2030 hours they both snorted a line of heroin and took a couple of shots of tequila,” read Maitland Police Department’s report. “Airyelle knew that Nicholas was going to bring some type of narcotic drug that night in order to celebrate the New Year, but she did not know which narcotic. Airyelle does not know where Nicholas obtained the heroin. This was the first time Airyelle had ever done heroin.”

After Gordon’s death, it was ruled that there was no foul play. Detective Ryan Quinn determined that his death was an accident.

“I determined there was no indication of foul play and no evidence indicating the means by which the decedent was able to obtain the narcotics found in his body,” he told The Daily Mail.

Nick Gordon’s Brother Said He Was “Normal” the Day Before His Death

A day after Gordon’s passing, his younger brother Jack Walker Jr. spoke about his last conversation with him to Entertainment Tonight. He said nothing seemed out of the ordinary during their last conversation.

“I spoke to him six hours before he passed,” he said. “He was in a normal state of mind. Nick was fine, he was cool, like anybody else would be on New Year’s, honestly. He called me on the phone and I was working. I was busy, so I told him I would call when I got off. It wasn’t really like he was messed up or anything like that. He was normal.”

Gordon later died at Altamonte Springs Hospital, Entertainment Tonight noted.

Walker Jr. added that Brown’s death devastated Gordon along with the way he was portrayed in the media.

“My brother loved her,” he said. “Everything. All this. Everything that he’s been going through has taken a toll on my brother. Everything. Everything that the media’s been throwing at him, everything that life’s been throwing at him, yeah, it took a toll on him. He lost somebody he really loved. It’s hard to be the same person when you lose somebody.”

Nick Gordon Died 4 Years After Being Found Liable for Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Death

Gordon was blamed by Brown’s family for her 2015 death and her conservator of her estate, Bedelia Hargrove, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against him the same year. In the lawsuit documents, obtained by The New York Times, Gordon is accused of fraudulently representing himself as Brown’s husband so he could access her inheritance and physically abusing her. Gordon was accused of “punching her in the face, knocking out a front tooth and dragging her upstairs by her hair,” the lawsuit stated. Before she was found unresponsive in her bathtub on January 31, 2015, the lawsuit stated that she and Gordon had a heated argument and when she was found, her mouth was swollen and another tooth had been knocked out of her mouth.

In 2016, it was ruled that Gordon was liable for her death was ordered to pay her estate $36 million. He never showed up to court so the conservator won by default, the Los Angeles Times reported.

