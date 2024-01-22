Patti Stanger Gets Flooded with Positive Reactions to Red Carpet Transformation

Patti Stanger debuted a new look on the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, where she interviewed celebrities with The CW and Verizon.

The former host of “Millionaire Matchmaker,” 62, shared a handful of photos of herself at the January 14 event which showed a touch of gray in her dark locks. Her Instagram photos were captioned, “Had the most amazing time at @criticschoice awards interviewing celebs/nominees in the @thecw @verizon booth.”

“Clearly my favorite of the night was [Ebon Moss-Bachrach] from the @hulu #TheBear which I told him he was going to win and our favorite stager won,” she added. “Then to top off the night, I got to interview [Ke Huy Quan] who was dressed AMAZING wearing a custom pin from @davidyurman who is one of the nicest stars I’ve ever met.”

“But the nights festivities were just getting underway, as being in one room with so many famous stars was surreal and to top it off, we all got @coldstone when we left,” the former Bravo star wrote. “Love to all the executives and the @thecw staff thank you so much for inviting me.” Stanger then gave a shout-out to her glam team for the event.

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fans Filled the Comment Section With a Lot of Compliments for the ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Star

While some fans criticized Stanger in the comments of her Instagram post and accused her of using too many filters, many complimented the “Millionaire Matchmaker” star on her appearance. “You don’t even look like yourself anymore,” one person criticized. “This looks nothing like you!!!” another added.

One person wrote, “Patti you look Gorgeous!!!” Someone else said, “I love this so much. Literally STUNNING.” Someone else commented, “SO fun! Congratulations!! And you look stunning!” Another added, “Omg u look wonderful!!!!! Aged like fine wine.”

Patti Stanger, Who Will Be in a New Matchmaker Show Premiering Soon, Gave Her Take on a Major Celebrity Romance

While at the Critics Choice Awards, Stanger spoke with Fox News about her new show premiering this spring on CW, “Patti the Matchmaker.” Stanger’s hit show “Millionaire Matchmaker” aired on Bravo for 8 seasons between 2008 and 2015.

Stanger also gave her thoughts on the most talked-about celebrity relationship, between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

“I have a feeling [Kelce] will propose once the season’s over,” Stanger shared. She said it was her impression that the NFL didn’t allow players to propose during the season. She also added that she felt it was “about time” for an engagement, especially given that Swift and Kelce are the same age and might be both feeling ready to start a family. “It’s what everybody wants for her. She’s a good girl, she deserves it,” Stander added.

In fact, according to the matchmaker, Swift and Kelce are a great match and she said she liked how the NFL star pursued her. “I think she needed a guy who pursued her hard,” Stander said. “No one has ever gone out of their way.”

READ NEXT: Real Housewives Star’s Husband Cries Over Her Plastic Surgery