‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Shares Raquel Leviss’ Apology Text

Raquel Leviss apologized to Peter Madrigal nearly one year after her shocking cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star reached out to Madrigal to apologize for how she spoke about him on the very night the Scandoval drama blew up.

Speaking on the March 1, 2024 episode of Jenny Blaze’s “Bravo and Blaze” podcast, Madrigal said he was stunned to receive a text from Leviss in January 2024, long after she cut ties with the “Vanderpump Rules” cast. In her text, Leviss apologized for referring to Madrigal as a “starting pony” during a 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

In 2022, Madrigal and Leviss went on several dates, including one seen on the “Vanderpump Rules” episode “Was it Worth It?” During that date, Leviss became emotional about the end of her beauty pageant career and her broken engagement to James Kennedy. She later told Madrigal she just wanted to be friends with him. Viewers now know she was having an affair with Sandoval at the time.

On March 1, 2023, the night that Sandoval’s girlfriend Ariana Madix discovered the affair, Leviss was in New York for an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live”. During a game called, “Do you Regret It?” host Andy Cohen asked her if she regretted going on dates with Madrigal and crying on his shoulder. “I feel like Peter’s, like, a great starting pony to get back into the dating world,” Leviss replied. “He was such a great shoulder to cry on.”

Peter Madrigal Read the Text He Allegedly Received From Raquel Leviss

On “Bravo and Blaze,” Madrigal shared the full text that he claimed to received from Leviss after he was asked how he felt about her “starting pony” comment.

“So, funny story, she did she did apologize. She apologized to me Tuesday morning at 7:16 am on January the 16th,” Madrigal told host Jenny Blaze.

He then read the text in full.

“So she said, Hey Peter, I wanted to apologize for calling you a starter pony on ‘Watch What Happens Live.’ It wasn’t cool of me to say that I never meant to hurt your feelings. I hope you know you’re such a good person to go on a date with post breakup with James and I wouldn’t have wanted to cry on anyone else’s shoulder. You were someone I trusted to get back in the dating world and that’s why I meant by what I meant by startup pony… I hope you’re doing well and I hope work is good.”

Madrigal also shared his reply to Leviss. “I responded, Thank you Rachel for acknowledging that. I accept your apology, I’m doing exceptional this dry January. I’m focused on health and wealth and I hope you’re healthy and happy as well.”

While Blaze said she didn’t see that one coming, Madrigal said he has a lot of “good karma.”

Peter Madrigal Was Extremely Upset By Raquel Leviss’ Comment When She Made It

When Leviss made the “starting pony” comment right as Scandoval blew up, Madrigal took offense. On March 11, he told the “Alison Rosen Is Your New Best Friend” podcast that Leviss could “go [expletive] herself.”

“I always keep an even keel, but, my God, who the hell do you think you are?” he said.

Days later he told the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast he was “upset” that he was made fun of on TV. “I don’t tolerate that s***,” he told Yontef. “It’s like, yeah, well, you know, who the hell are you to call me a starter pony?”

“I probably would’ve defended her more had she not come in like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s a starter pony,” he added. “You know, just kind of dismissing me. It’s like, yeah, well, why would I have to defend someone like that? You know what I mean? That’s not cool. …I’ve already been insulted by this …I’ve nothing left to say to this person, you know? Name calling? I don’t tolerate that. We’re not in high school. You can be like, ‘oh, yeah, he was a good guy, but I just wasn’t into it.’ No, starter pony.”

READ NEXT: Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Return to TV in ‘The Valley’