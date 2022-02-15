PHOTOS: A Look at ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent’s New Place

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent broke up with her ex-fiance Randall Emmett, who is the father of her 10-month-old child, Ocean, in November 2021. The former couple had lived together in a Bel Air home, which Kent showed off before their split to Bravo Insider. During the tour, she allowed fans to catch a glimpse of the expansive sitting area, the nursery, the kitchen, the main bedroom, a bathroom, a walk-in closet, and Emmett’s beloved pickleball court.

According to Page Six, Kent left the house in Bel Air following her split with Emmett and now lives elsewhere in Los Angeles. The organization and design company Home on Point assisted the Bravo star in sprucing up her new home, as reported by BravoTV.com. On January 17, the company uploaded pictures that showcased Kent’s place on Instagram. The first two images showed the Bravo star and her daughter’s closets. The third and fourth photos focused on Kent’s vanity and designer bags. The fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth photos consisted of folded clothes, a diaper changing station, and Ocean’s dress. The final two shots featured Kent’s clutches and perfumes.

In the caption of the post, the company shared that they were going to “finish [Kent’s] kitchen, office and bathrooms.”

Home on Point also posted a brief video of the nursery, which featured Ocean’s crib, a dresser, a changing station, and a basket of stuffed animals.

Lala Kent Spoke About Her Daughter in February 2022

During a February 2022 interview with In The Know, Kent gave an update about Ocean. She shared that her daughter has been “doing amazing.”

“Her personality is just strong and independent and you know, I got very lucky with her. She’s the easiest baby and she’s so much fun,” said the mother of one.

Kent also shared that Ocean recently “learned to shake her head no” and “how to point.”

“So true to form I have a wall full of my face right and Ocean loves it. It’s like paintings – naturally I would have that and it’s when you come down the stairs her face just lights up and I say, ‘That’s Mama.’ And this morning I asked her where’s Mama and she pointed out the door like on that wall obviously. The pointing is new and that was like oh my gosh she’s learning how to point things out, that was a milestone,” said the Bravo star.

Lala Kent Discussed the Future of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

While speaking to In The Know, Kent discussed whether she would remain on “Vanderpump Rules” if it were to be renewed for a tenth season. She explained that “every time [they] wrap a season,” she considers quitting.

“I’m like I’m never going back to that, I’m done. And then I get a phone call saying that we’re coming back and I’m like when do we start let’s get it poppin. It’s almost like I need to hibernate for a sec. So I love doing it and I would be back in a heartbeat,” said Kent.

She went on to say that she does not believe “this show is over.”

“Just when you think there is no other story to be told, that we told it all, something happens,” asserted the 31-year-old.

