Rachel Leviss Explains Why She Wore Shirt Like Ariana Madix’s to Stagecoach

Rachel “Raquel” Leviss addressed speculation about an outfit she wore to the Stagecoach music festival in Indio, California.

In photos posted to social media in April 2024, Leviss wore a burnt orange shirt identical to one that Ariana Madix wore in the “There’s Something About Her” episode of “Vanderpump Rules” last season.

The fan site @facereality posted a side-by-side shot of Leviss and Madix both wearing the orange top. “Is Rachel Leviss wearing Ariana’s shirt to Stagecoach right now??” the post was captioned.

Many fans read into it the fashion dupe, especially when Leviss ignored a fan question asking where she got the shirt. Some speculated that Leviss was obsessed with copying Madix after having an affair with her former boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

Speaking on her “Rachel Goes Rogue” podcast on May 2, 2024, Leviss claimed it was just a coincidence that she wore the same shirt as Madix.

“Yeah, apparently we have the same shirt,” she said. “And I bought that shirt at Urban Outfitters. It just matched my jeans perfectly. I needed something that was form-fitting and showed the embroidered on my pants because they were like very beautifully embroidered with the cactus scenery, a desert scene and a moon. I needed to show that off, and so a crop top would be ideal. But also, I didn’t want my stomach showing. So, it was like the perfect length and the perfect color to go with the color scheme.”

Leviss continued, “It was something that I already owned. So, you know, people are like, ‘Oh, she stole that shirt from Ariana,’ which is not the case. I purchased it and I didn’t even remember seeing her wearing that on the show. To clarify, it’s my shirt, not hers. Ariana has her own orange shirt that’s exactly the same.”

During Stagecoach, Leviss told a fan she didn’t know where she got the shirt. “I honestly can’t remember where my shirt is from! I think I got it at a random boutique in a mall 🧡,” she wrote on Instagram in late April.

Rachel Leviss Said Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Told Her Not To Wear One of Her Stagecoach Outfits in the Past

Leviss showed off several stunning outfits during her three days at Stagecoach, including a glittery fringed dress she wore with a cowboy hat.

The former pageant contestant told her podcast listeners that the unique outfits she wore were “like an ode to the different parts” of herself. “So the first day I wore denim jeans with embroidery, the orange crop top, and a cute cowboy hat and cowboy boots,” she said. “And the second day I also wore cowboy boots with the sparkly fringe dress. It had stars on it, which I absolutely love stars. So that’s like an ode to the universe and what that means to me. … And then by the third day, all of our feet were killing us and there was no way I could wear cowboy boots, so I opted for Vans, which was a lifesaver. I wore a pink romper that had like floral print, a pink hat, and our group dressed in theme, which was the American flag. “

Leviss noted that all of her Stagecoach looks were taken from her closet or storage unit. “That was cool for me because typically I would go out and purchase different looks for each day, but this time I already had these pieces from different purchases over time, and I put them together to create my whole three-day ensemble,” she said. “And it just like came together pretty effortlessly. So that’s great.”

Leviss also noted that the sparkly dress she wore was a leftover from a previous festival that Madix and Sandoval convinced her not to wear. “The sparkly French dress that I was wearing, that dress I actually had picked out to wear at Coachella two years ago, but Tom and Ariana, they talked to me out of wearing it,” she claimed. “They’re like, ‘No, we’re not going to go home to change, Like you should just wear what you’re wearing.’ But this time I was like, ‘F’ it. Like I want to wear what I originally wanted to wear. And this time it’s even better because it’s Stagecoach, so the fringe kind of goes with the whole theme. And I got so many compliments.”

Rachel Leviss Was Able to Avoid Her Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Stars at Stagecoach

Several “Vanderpump Rules” cast members attended Stagecoach over the weekend of April 26 to 28, 2024. On an Amazon Live on May 1, Lala Kent talked about attending the festival while pregnant with her second child. She also noted that he did not bump into Leviss at all.

“No, but a few people did [see her],” Kent said. “I don’t know what it is about this pregnancy, but it is allowing me to duck and dodge all the things that I want to duck and dodge.”

On her podcast, Leviss confirmed that she ran into her friend Jenny Ting at Stagecoach. “I did run into her at Stagecoach, which was great because it was the first time seeing her since everything happened,” she said.

Leviss said she did not see anyone from “Vanderpump Rules” during the festival. “I did not, thank goodness. Although [my friend] Austin did tell me that Scheana [Shay] and Brock [Davies] walked by and they were with his mutual friend and he went up to say hi, and he just got ignored,” she said. “I suspect that they probably saw me, but yeah, no interactions, which is fine.”

“And I found out yesterday that Tom Sandoval was also at Stagecoach,” the former “Vanderpump Rules” star added. “I did not know that he was interested in country music, so that was interesting. I guess it’s because James [Kennedy] was DJing at Stagecoach. He was opening up for Diplo, but I chose to opt out.”