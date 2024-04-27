‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Spot Something Strange About Rachel Leviss’ Stagecoach Fit

Rachel “Raquel” Leviss returned to the festival scene, and some fans noticed she wore a shirt they’d already seen.

More than a year after her shocking cheating scandal with her former friend Ariana Madix’s then-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, made headlines, Leviss, 29, partied and danced with a new group of friends at the weekend-long musical festival in Indio, California.

But eagle-eyed “Vanderpump Rules” fans spotted something sus about her outfit, and they called it out on social media.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Noticed Raquel Leviss Wore the Same Shirt to Stagecoach That Ariana Madix Wore in a ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Episode

On April 26, 2024, Leviss posted a video to Instagram as she danced on the Stagecoach fairgrounds. The former Bravo star wore a cowboy hat, embroidered jeans, and a burnt orange cropped top.

Some fans immediately recognized the top from a season 10 episode of “Vanderpump Rules”, but Leviss wasn’t the one who was wearing it. In the scene in the episode “There’s Something About Her,” Madix and Katie Maloney met with consultant Penny Davidi at their upcoming sandwich shop, Something About Her, and Madix wore the top.

The fan site @facereality posted a side-by-side shot of Leviss and Madix both wearing the orange top. “Is Rachel Leviss wearing Ariana’s shirt to Stagecoach right now??” came the caption.

Fans had a field day. In the comments section of Leviss’ post, one fan asked her, “Where are your shirt and pants from? 😍”

Leviss only replied to say, “My pants are from @serapebleu 😍.”

She did respond to another commenter who asked her specifically about the top. “I honestly can’t remember where my shirt is from! I think I got it at a random boutique in a mall 🧡,” Leviss wrote.

Some fans commented to suggest that Leviss is obsessed with copying Madix.

Of course, it is possible that the shirt was actually Leviss’ and Madix borrowed it for the “Vanderpump Rules” scene that was filmed in 2022. It is also possible that both reality stars bought the shirt together or were gifted the same shirt as part of an influencer freebie.

This Isn’t the First Time Rachel Wore a Shirt Like Ariana Madix’s

“Vanderpump Rules” fans dove in further on social media. One fan pointed out that Leviss wore a black shirt in the “Guys Night” episode in season 10 that was identical to a shirt that Madix previously wore. The night Leviss wore that shirt was the night her affair with Sandoval allegedly started, per YourTango.

In a Reddit thread, a viewer posted a photo of Madix and Leviss both wearing the black top. “Rachel wearing the same top at boys’ night that Ariana wore around February 2022,” the Reddit user wrote. The post received more than 700 comments. Many viewers speculated that the former SUR waitress wore the shirt on purpose because she knew she’d see Sandoval that night.

Leviss is no longer friends with anyone from the main “Vanderpump Rules” cast. At Stagecoach, she was spotted with Jenny Ting, who is also a friend of “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay.

For her second day at Stagecoach, Leviss posted a video that showed her wearing a silver glittery dress and cowboy hat as she headed to the festival with a large group of friends.

