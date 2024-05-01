Rachel Leviss’ New Man Is Nothing Like Tom Sandoval

Rachel Leviss has a new man in her life, and he appears to be the complete opposite of her ex, Tom Sandoval.

More than one year after her shocking cheating scandal with her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star rocked the foundation of the Bravo reality show, Leviss, 29, is linked with investment CEO Matthew Dunn, according to Entertainment Tonight. A source told the outlet that Leviss and Dunn “met through friends and have been enjoying their time together” over the past month.

Leviss previously had a seven-month affair with Sandoval, who was the then-boyfriend of her friend, Ariana Madix. Sandoval is partnered in several bars and fronts the cover rock band Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras.

Rachel Leviss’ New Boyfriend is a Single Father

According to Page Six, Dunn, 32, is a single father from Spokane, Washington. Leviss’ new guy is also a former Marine Corps sergeant who started his own investment company in 2019.

Dunn made his social media private, but he did have photos of Leviss displayed on his Instagram before closing it off to the public. In April 2015, Leviss posted a video of a rugged ATV ride with Dunn driving her and two other friends. Other photos of the new couple were posted on the @tasteofreality Instagram account, but fans noted that embedded posts are no longer visisble.

“Lol he deleted his ig,” one commenter wrote on Instagram. “Yup and changed his Facebook picture!” another added.

In early 2024, Leviss spoke out on her “Rachel Goes Rogue” podcast to reveal that she made it a priority to focus on her well-being and not date for an extended period of time after the Sandoval drama. “I’m not dating for a year, and in doing that, I’m just focusing on myself,” she explained. “Not adding an additional person into the equation, so that [I’m] just focused on me …and the people that are in my inner circle that are safe friends.”

Leviss was previously engaged to “Vanderpump Rules” star/DJ James Kennedy before her affair with Sandoval.

Tom Sandoval Opened Up About His New Girlfriend

Leviss broke things off with Sandoval in the spring of 2023 while she was receiving treatment at a mental health facility in Arizona. In an interview with People magazine, Sandoval claimed he never had any “closure” with Leviss.

While filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 during the summer of 2023, Sandoval claimed to still be in love with Leviss. But as the season progressed, it was clear she had cut him out of her life. He inadvertently met his next girlfriend following filming for the “Vanderpump Rules” episode “A Line in the Sand,” which was set at the beach.

Speaking on the “Vanderpump Rules Aftershow” in April 2024, Sandoval said he was introduced to his new flame, Victoria Lee Robinson, through one of her friends he met while filming the cast’s beach day. “So, at the waterfront, there were those girls who we were talking to at the table,” Sandoval said of a beach bar moment in the episode. “I stayed in contact with one of the girls and then she asked her friend to come to one of my shows.”

Robinson was the friend, and she hit it off with Sandoval. “We ended up going to do karaoke, came back to my house, we were hanging out. We were just friends, and then we were more than that,” he shared.

Sandoval also claimed that Robinson did not watch “Vanderpump Rules” before meeting him.

In February, Sandoval told the “Billie & the Kid” podcast that Robinson is successful in her own right. “She’s a model, she works a lot, and she is very successful and does well for herself,” he said. “But she is also very humble and really cool — just a very sweet, thoughtful person.”

