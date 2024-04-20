Brittany Cartwright Unfollows Estranged Husband Jax Taylor & 1 Other Key Person on Instagram

“The Valley” star Brittany Cartwright is no longer following her estranged husband Jax Taylor on social media.

Two months after confirming her separation from the Jax’s Studio City co-owner, Cartwright dropped a big hint that things are no longer amicable between the two by unfollowing him on Instagram.

It is unclear if Cartwright blocked her husband on the social media platform or just unfollowed him. Blocking someone on Instagram automatically unfollows them from your profile.

Cartwright’s social media change comes less than a week after the two joined together to celebrate their son Cruz’s third birthday with a party at a trampoline park.

Brittany Cartwright Also Stopped Following Her Longtime Publicist Lori Krebs on Instagram

On April 19, 2024, the @Bravobravobravobri fan account noted that Cartwright made big changes to her social media. The fansite shared a screenshot that showed that Cartwright no longer follows Taylor on Instagram. A caption read: “UPDATE: Brittany has also unfollowed Lori K Publications (their publicist) What is going on!”

The move comes nearly two months after Taylor posed for a cozy photo with Krebs while in Montreal for an event without Cartwright. At the time, fans questioned the photo of the Bravo star and his publicist posing close together, per Bravo.com.

Taylor defended the photo in a February 2024 episode of the “When Reality Hits” podcast with Cartwright. “I don’t know if people know this or not, but Lori’s been in our lives — she’s not only been in our lives, she’s been in Tom’s life, she’s been in Kristen’s life, Brittany’s life,” Taylor said on the podcast. “She takes care of all of us. This was her hometown. Montreal was her hometown. She was really excited to have us there and it was just a lot of fun… it was a long time coming. People just need to relax.”

Cartwright agreed and noted that Krebs has posed for similar friendly photos with other reality stars she represents. On the podcast, Cartwright said to Taylor, “It was cracking me up how everyone was going crazy about that picture you posted with our publicist Lori.”

“She’s our publicist and a very, very good friend of mine so a photo like that, people I know were saying a lot of crap about it, but it really wasn’t that big of a deal,” Cartwright said. “It’s just a friend so I want to make that clear. Because Lori’s an amazing publicist, a super hard worker, and she does so much amazing work for us. I just want to make sure we clear that up because that’s just ridiculous.”

According to Bustle, at her successful PR firm, Krebs reps a long list of stars from “The Bachelor” franchise, “Big Brother,” “Vanderpump Rules” and more. She often poses for photos with her clients on social media.

Brittany Cartwright Posed With Lori Krebs Backstage at ‘Watch What Happens Live’ on April 4

Despite their long friendship and working relationship, something appears to have changed between Cartwright and her publicist. On April 4, Cartwright posed happily with Krebs backstage at the “Watch What Happens Live” studio in New York City.

During her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Cartwright also clarified that her separation from Taylor was not due to infidelity. “Not that I’m aware of. I don’t think so, I really don’t think so,” she said when asked if Taylor was unfaithful to her.

She added, “I feel like there’s always rumors about Jax no matter what.”

As for Taylor, a few days before Cartwright’s Instagram changes, he traveled to Canada. On April 18, the bar owner posted photos from the W Hotel in Toronto before traveling to Montreal—Krebs’ hometown. Per a post on his Instagram stories, Taylor was in Canada for a joint appearance with Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval at Pangea in Montreal.

