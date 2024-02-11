Rachel Leviss Dishes on Letter That Caused Her to Cease Contact With Tom Sandoval

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Rachel “Raquel” Leviss discussed the end of her relationship with her ex-boyfriend and former castmate, Tom Sandoval.

During the February 10 episode of her podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue,” Leviss shared what led to her decision to cease communication with Sandoval. As fans are aware, Leviss and Sandoval had an affair while he was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

In the “Rachel Goes Rogue” episode, Leviss noted that she continued communication with Sandoval after she decided to receive mental health help at the treatment center, The Meadows, following their March 2023 cheating scandal. She stated that she and Sandoval would correspond by sending letters and packages while she was at The Meadows. According to Leviss, one of the packages included “a friendship lamp” that changed colors, a US Weekly magazine that featured their pictures on the cover, and another letter. The 29-year-old stated that she did not appreciate what Sandoval wrote in the letter.

“I got to reading the letter. And then I started feeling sick to my stomach. Because the letter was so insulting to me. And the work that I was doing at this treatment facility. He was basically saying, ‘In all the years that I’ve known you, I’ve never seen you so dependent on a place.’ And he was trying to convince me to leave The Meadows and come back to him,” said Leviss.

Leviss explained that she knew she needed to stay at The Meadows because she did not believe she was “safe to [herself].”

“He tried to convince me to leave anyway. And that’s when I really knew that this person does not love me. And this is a love bomb tactic to try to have this control over me,” said Leviss.

The model then stated that her therapist “recommended just cutting off all ties” because of the contents of Sandoval’s letter.

“I just didn’t call him again, and I blocked his number. And, you know, some people would consider that ghosting. And I think he was hurt by it, because, you know, he didn’t get any closure,” stated Leviss.

Tom Sandoval Said He ‘Fought so Hard’ for His Relationship With Rachel “Raquel” Leviss

During a joint December 2023 interview with his friend and castmate, Tom Schwartz, on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, Sandoval discussed the end of his relationship with Leviss. According to Sandoval, he “fought so hard for Rachel” while she was receiving treatment at The Meadows. He also stated that he “stopped drinking” because she was no longer consuming alcohol during her stay at the treatment center.

In addition, Sandoval stated he was upset when Leviss ceased contact.

“We were best friends. It’s heartbreaking to go through. I was fully in love with her. She’s not just some hot girl. I was a model for 15 years, it’s deeper than that,” said the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Sandoval also discussed his affair with Leviss during the January 30 episode of “Bachelor” personality Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files.” He stated that he “had such low self-worth” because Madix “belittled” him during their 9-year long relationship. The “Vanderpump Rules” personality then said he embarked on his romance with Leviss “because [he] had such low self-worth.”

“I was like, ‘Wow, like, Oh my god. I’m attractive to somebody.’ Like, I’m serious,” said Sandoval.

The 41-year-old clarified that he did not blame Madix for his decision to have an affair.

Tom Sandoval Has a New Love Interest

During the “Viall Files” episode, Viall inquired why Sandoval was late to record the podcast. He replied that he had lost time as he was spending time with a friend. When he was asked if his “friend” was a romantic partner, Sandoval stated that he would not comment on the matter.

Daily Mail reported that Sandoval is currently dating model Victoria Lee Robinson.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.