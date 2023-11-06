VPR Star Ariana Madix Says Tom Sandoval Dissed Her During BravoCon

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix revealed her castmate and ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, made a rude comment during the three-day-long fan convention, BravoCon 2023, which began on November 3.

While speaking to E! News on November 4, alongside her castmate Katie Maloney, Madix stated she did not believe Sandoval would ever give her a sincere apology. As fans are aware, Sandoval was romantically involved with former “Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss while he was still in a relationship with Madix.

“Well, he came on this press line and called me skank face right after [the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ panel]. So I don’t think he was planning on apologizing,” said Madix.

Maloney agreed with her castmate and stated she believes Sandoval is “incapable” of apologizing for his actions.

“I don’t think that man knew an apology if it slapped him across his face,” said Maloney.

Madix seemed to be referring to comments Sandoval made during a November 3 interview with Access Hollywood, alongside Maloney’s ex-husband, Tom Schwartz. In the interview, Sandoval acknowledged that he received boos from Bravo fans during the November 3 “Vanderpump Rules” panel. He also stated that he did not believe his relationship with Madix has improved since appearing on the panel together.

“She’s definitely wearing that skank face [at the panel],” said Sandoval.

Lisa Vanderpump Spoke About the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Panel

In a November 2023 interview with Us Weekly, “Vanderpump Rules” executive producer Lisa Vanderpump spoke about the fans’ less-than-welcoming response toward Sandoval at the November 3 panel. She stated that she felt the situation on the BravoCon stage was “difficult for [Sandoval].”

She also noted that the “Vanderpump Rules” panel’s moderator, “Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown, asked Sandoval if he would have changed his behavior toward Madix if given the chance. Vanderpump suggested she was frustrated that Sandoval appeared to have some difficulty answering the question. She explained she believes the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer should be apologetic for how he has conducted himself.

“He doesn’t answer the question correctly. When he said what would you have done differently. I said, ‘The answer is Tom, all of it.’ You know, that’s what he should have said. But he’ll say, ‘Well, you know.’ That’s not what the people want to hear. They want to hear, ‘I’m a bloody idiot. I take full responsibility. And I’m sorry,'” said Vanderpump.

Scheana Shay Said She Spoke to Tom Sandoval Regarding His Remarks About Ariana Madix

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” on November 4, Scheana Shay and her husband, Brock Davies, stated that they unintentionally went to Sandoval’s suite for a BravoCon 2023 afterparty. According to Shay, after she discovered she and her husband were in Sandoval’s suite, she spoke to him “about some things that he said about Ariana that [she] did not like.” Davies interjected that he and Shay “don’t approve of what he’s saying.”

“He was telling his version of stuff and it’s kind of like, listen, stop picking the scab. Let the wound heal. Stop it,” continued the former professional rugby player.

In addition, Shay stated that she has told Sandoval to “apologize” and “be remorseful” for his past actions.

During a November 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Maloney and Madix suggested that they did not appreciate that Shay was with Sandoval.

“Like, girl, I love you, but why do you keep making these weird choices? It’s just weird choices to make,” said Maloney. “Like, I check with [Shay] sometimes. Like I’m like, ‘Do you feel like you are on the wrong side of things often?’ And she’s like, ‘Mhm.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, well, that’s good that you know so you can correct that.’ But then she doesn’t correct it.”

Madix stated she agreed with Maloney’s assessment of Shay.

“I mean I’m not going to tell somebody, like, what to do,” said Madix.

Madix also stated that she believes Shay needs to be “prepared that people are going to think it’s weird” that she spent time with Sandoval.