Randall Emmett & Golnesa Gharachedaghi Spotted ‘Deep in Intense Convo’: Source

Things may be getting messy amongst Bravo stars. According to an anonymous source, Randall Emmett, the ex-fiance of “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent, was spotted sharing a meal with “Shahs of Sunset” star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi. The tip was sent to DeuxMoi and was part of “Sunday Spotted.”

On February 6, 2022, DeuxMoi shared something sent in by someone who supposedly saw Emmett and Gharachedaghi at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills.

“Spotted [Golnesa] and Randall [Emmett] deep in intense convo at Mr. Chow Beverly Hills,” the post read. As with everything shared by DeuxMoi, the anonymous tips and blinds sent in are not to be taken as fact, and cannot be proven unless a photo is provided. For this particular tip, the person who wrote in did not supply a photo.

Regardless of any implications, GG and Emmett have been friends for years, and have hung out in the past — platonically. A source close to GG told Heavy that the two are “just pals.”

GG & Kent Have Been Feuding

On December 28, 2021, an interview that Kent did with Page Six was posted on Instagram. During that interview, Kent opened up about the red flags that she saw — and ignored — while she was with Emmett.

GG took to the comments section of the post to weigh in.

“If someone (Randall) is being their authentic-self and it’s all being referred to as ‘red flags,’ why does the person (Lala) wait until they’ve experienced so many of these ‘red flags’ before they walk away? Just saying… Walk away and stop complaining unless you’re ready to take accountability for choosing to stay after the first ‘red flag’ because all of this press/media sh** ain’t cute when it’s about the father of your child,” GG wrote in the comments section of the post.

In January, during her time on “Watch What Happens Live,” Kent issued a response to GG. “She knows nothing about what is going on and how deep and dark and disgusting everything is. As someone who is a single mom, I would think you would take a [second to] pause and have compassion,” Kent told Andy Cohen, according to Us Weekly.

GG responded to this on Twitter. “Lala, u claimed u over looked all the red flags but yet u have memory of ALL of the flags, meaning the red flags were obviously standing out to u for u to recall all of them. So u actively chose to not see what was in front of u. Why not admit to turning a blind eye on purpose?” GG wrote, according to Reality Blurb.

“Your personal business was made public by u & that allows [people] to have an opinion. MY opinion is that u should have a little more self-respect. If I recall correctly [you] were bragging about going down on your castmate & the timeline puts u in a relationship at that time. Cheater?” GG continued.

The tweets have since been deleted.

The Rumor About Emmett & GG Surfaced After Kent Revealed She Was Going on a Date

The anonymous post sent in to DeuxMoi comes on the heels of Kent revealing that she’s dipping her toe back into the dating pool, four months after she and Emmett broke off their engagement.

“I have a date tomorrow night. It’s a group date. I’ve said on my podcast a million times I’m not ready to go on a date, but I feel like this will ease me in because it’s a group setting,” Kent said on January 28, 2022, during an Amazon Live.

“He is very tall. He is built – like Superman and has a lot of tattoos,” Kent added. She has since been linked to Josh Stroh, but has denied that he’s the guy that she went out with. According to Bravo accounts BravobyGays, Bravoandcocktails_, and NofilterwithZack, the guy that Kent went out with might be actor Julian Sensley.

