‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Announces Devastating Loss

Movie producer Randall Emmett, who appeared in “Vanderpump Rules” season 8, announced the loss of his close friend, Sean Stone, on social media.

On March 6, Emmett took to his Instagram account to share that Stone passed away on March 5. In the caption of the post, the father of three, who was engaged to “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent until October 2021, stated that he considered Stone “one of [his] best friends” and viewed him as a brother. The producer also suggested that his late friend was battling an illness before his passing.

“From the day he told me 6 months ago to the day heaven got another angel he held his head high, never wanted sympathy or to feel bad for him and told me he would fight this fight and he did just that,” wrote Emmett. “He said to me every day we spoke he got this and he did it with grace and bravery. a true hero.” He went on to say that he is heartbroken over the situation. “i’m broken inside, my heart ripped out and even more broken for his loving family. i will love you sean and cherish all of our memories till the end of time. You had an impact on so many people both in our industry but more importantly in my life more then you will ever know,” read a portion of the post. Randall Emmett’s Instagram Followers Shared Their Condolences View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randall Emmett (@randallemmettfilms)

Several of Emmett’s Instagram followers flocked to the March 6 post’s comments section to share their condolences. “So sorry for your loss and that of his family. It’s never easy losing someone and though no words can make it better, know he will be with you and live in your heart and memory forever 🙏🙏🕊🕊,” wrote a commenter. “I am so sorry for your loss! He was clearly a wonderful human😢,” added another. “So so sad.. taken too young… sorry for your loss.. sending prayers and condolences ❤️🙏🏻,” chimed in a third person.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Announced She Is Pregnant With Another Child

Kent announced she is pregnant via sperm donor with her second child in a March 3 Instagram post. The social media upload showed the 33-year-old posing with her nearly 3-year-old daughter, Ocean, whom she shares with Emmett.

“I’m expanding my pod,” read a portion of the post.

Emmett’s ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, who is the mother of his two eldest children, commented on the post.

“Congratulations mama! ❤❤❤,” wrote the actress.

Lala Kent Discussed Her Relationship With Randall Emmett After Announcing Her Pregnancy

Kent briefly mentioned her relationship with Emmett in a March 5 Amazon Live. As fans are aware, Kent has accused Emmett of being unfaithful throughout their relationship. The former couple has been in a custody battle over their daughter.

Kent stated that she opted to get pregnant via sperm donor because she wanted her second child to always be in her presence.

“I went through a really hard time with my past. And just with Ocean,” said Kent.

She clarified that she is still open to eventually being in a relationship again.

“I know that I will find love again. But for me, my child will never be up for grabs again,” said Kent.