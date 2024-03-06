Lala Kent Debuts Her Baby Bump on WWHL

Lala Kent opened up about her pregnancy with baby No. 2. On March 5, 2024 the “Vanderpump Rules” star hosted a fan Q&A on Amazon Live. Hours later, she debuted her baby bump on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

In March 2024, Kent announced her surprise pregnancy in an Instagram post, where she shared a photo of her baby bump with the caption, “I’m expanding my pod.” Her 2-year-old daughter, Ocean, posed alongside her bare belly.

Lala Kent Shared a Sonogram of Her Baby

Speaking on her Amazon Live, Kent revealed that she just got through her first trimester. She then shared her baby’s sonogram, which you can see at the 1:30 mark on her livestream. “What I’ve gathered from the sonogram is my baby does have a very, very cute nose,” she said. “So that has carried over from me to Ocean to the new baby.”

An emotional Kent added that her doctor says the baby’s brain looks “awesome” and joked there’s no way it can be a boy. Kent does not know her baby’s gender yet, but she plans to find out and do a gender reveal on a future Amazon Live.

“My mom feels like it’s a boy,” she added of her mom, Lisa Burningham. “I want to know, what do you guys gather from that sonogram? Because the profile to me was screaming boy as well. … The doctor said it’s healthy, and that’s all we care about.”

Kent, who conceived her child via intrauterine insemination with an anonymous donor, hasn’t decided if she’ll have more kids after this. After explaining that she needs to get through this pregnancy first, she added, “I feel like if it’s a girl, then I’m gonna take another whack at it for the boy. …With a donor, I don’t mean to overshare, but I have a lot of vials, if you catch my drift.”

The “Vanderpump Rules” star said she already has her baby’s name picked out. “Unlike the name Ocean. Ocean was going to be the name whether it was a boy or a girl,” she added. “With this baby, I have a name picked out for both, so I’m really excited about that, too.”

Kent also explained why she chose to go the donor route. “I explored other options,” she said. “I looked into adoption, I just knew I love being a mom, and I don’t want to wait. And I love being pregnant. …And like I said, I don’t want to share my child again.”

On the “And Soon There Will be Two!” episode of her podcast, Kent previously shared that she found her sperm donor at California Cryobank. “People kept asking me, what are you looking for in your donor? I have to say looks were probably the lowest on the totem pole for me. And I hate to say it, But I also didn’t need them to be extremely smart, because I’m not. And I would hope that if I was like donating eggs they wouldn’t be like she didn’t go to college what an [expletive], so I didn’t look at it.”

She elaborated on her Live, telling fans that she simply meant her donor didn’t have to have a PHD or graduate from Yale or Stanford. “Street smarts are the most important,” she added.

Lala Kent Debuted Her Baby Bump on WWHL

Kent posed for fans who asked her to show her bump on her Amazon Live. The bar star’s form-fitting tan dress showed the outline of her second-trimester bump.

Later in the day, she wore a black jumpsuit as she posed backstage at the Bravo Clubhouse. Kent rubbed her belly as she posed to the side to show off her expanding bump.

“MOTHER IS MOTHERING! 😍,” came a caption shared on the Bravo Instagram page.

