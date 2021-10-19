Fans Accuse Randall Emmett of Cheating ‘Publicity Stunt’

The fans of “Vanderpump Rules” are ripping Randall Emmett’s Instagram post to accuse him of a publicity stunt ahead of Lala Kent’s book release.

“Pump Rules” fans are taking it to Emmett in the comments section of his most recent Instagram video accusing the movie producer of creating a fake cheating scandal to help his fiance sell more of her books.

“The ‘cheating’ was all a publicity STUNT to go buy Lalas new book. So basic,” Instagram user sheababe3 wrote under the video of Emmett’s daughter with the book.

Gees_waxx, another Instagram user wrote, “Nothing like a little book plug on the heels of a cheating scandal.”

The hardcover to Kent’s book, Give Them Lala, was released on May 4 and is a USA Today bestseller according to Amazon. According to Kent’s Instagram, she has a book signing scheduled for October 20 in Los Angeles.

Some fans didn’t buy into the publicity stunt theory but did find it distasteful to be using his young daughters in what many felt was a ploy to get Kent to come home.

“Did u see this cringe I feel like he’s using his daughter to get her back,” Instagram user merrharvey wrote while tagging in a friend.

Another user, trendytease, wrote, “Please don’t use your daughter to try & get Lala back”

Randall Emmett Is Accused of Living a Double Life by Cheating on Lala Kent

After rumors of Emmett’s infidelity surfaced, and Kent liked a this on Instagram, things moved quickly. Kent removed all photos of Emmett from her social media and checked in to the famous Beverly Hills Hotel, according to videos posted to her Instagram story. Now, Page Six is reporting that the pair have officially split up.

“Randall always lives a double life,” Page Six reports. “He lives the life of a husband or boyfriend, and then he lives the life of a serial partier and then goes on a bender.”

The relationship between Emmett and Kent was a hot topic on “Vanderpump Rules” for multiple seasons as Emmett fans believe was still married when he and Kent began dating, as evidenced by this timeline on US Weekly. It wasn’t until seasons later that they confirmed their relationship and went public.

They were meant to get married before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and Kent shared a photo of her wedding gown on Instagram just a few weeks ago, but it has since been deleted.

“Well Randall and I have almost broken up about a dozen times, so, you know you, this is definitely a test for people’s relationships,” Kent told Page Six in May 2020. “But it’s so crazy because you know you sit there and you start bickering about little things and you start overanalyzing everything.” Emmett made his first appearance on the show in Season 8 and is appearing more frequently on Season 9 which is airing now.

Lala Kent Recently Gave Birth to Her First Child, a Daughter With Randall Emmett

Kent gave birth to her first child on March 15, 2021. The couple named her Ocean Kent Emmett and she made her video social media debut on Emmett’s account on March 24, with the caption, “family makes my heart happy.”

The couple announced the pregnancy during an episode of their podcast “Give Them Lala … With Randall.”

“I am pregnant. I’m like shaking right now because I can’t believe that it’s a real-life thing,” Kent said on the podcast. “I’m really emotional. Let me gather myself. I cry about everything, but today, it’s very much happy tears.”

