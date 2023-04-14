Lisa Vanderpump Teases Shocking Scene on Her Reality Show

Lisa Vanderpump warned fans that an upcoming scene on “Vanderpump Rules” is “astounding.” The former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star took to social media after Andy Cohen teased an upcoming conversation between “Vanderpump Rules” stars Raquel Leviss and Ariana Madix that will air on the Bravo reality show’s season finale in May.

In March 2023, Leviss was embroiled in a shocking cheating scandal with Madix’s longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval. The “Vanderpump Rules” scene in question was filmed before the affair was uncovered.

After Cohen teased the shocking scene on “Watch What Happens Live,” Vanderpump tweeted, “Yep @Andy #wwhl I agree I thought and expressed at reunion one of the most astounding bits of film I’ve seen.”

The “Vanderpump Rules” reunion was filmed in March 2023, just a few weeks after the affair news made headlines. According to the @surrules fan account, the finale will air on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 and the three-part reunion will kick off on May 24.

Lala Kent Said Viewers Will “Die” When They See the Scene

On the April 12, 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent spoke to Cohen about the scene Leviss and Madix filmed together when the affair was going on behind Madix’s back.

“You guys are going to die,” Kent told the audience. “There’s one conversation in the finale episode and she’s sick. Sick,” she added in reference to Leviss.

“Yes, it’s very upsetting,” Cohen agreed. “I asked Raquel about it during our one on one, about how she could look in her eyes and have that conversation.”

Fans speculated that Madix may have confided in Leviss about her suspicions that her boyfriend was having an affair, and Leviss lied to her face.

“So Raquel/Rachel talks to Ariana in the finale episode, where Ariana opens up to one of her close friends and says I think Tom is having an affair. The person who he is having an affair with responds with wow I’m here for you that’s some fatal attraction stuff happening,” one commenter tweeted.

Lisa Vanderpump Called Raquel Leviss “A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing”

Before the scandal broke, many fans thought Leviss had a sweet persona. But during a March 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Vanderpump said the pageant queen wasn’t as she seemed. “[Raquel] acted like a wolf in sheep’s clothing, ” Vanderpump said on WWHL, per Us Weekly.

In April 2023, Kent told Cohen that she never trusted Leviss and suspected the affair months before it was uncovered. After Cohen noted that Kent was one of the first people who became suspicious that something was going on between Sandoval and Leviss, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder revealed that her radar had been up as far back as August 2022.

“I started becoming suspicious, I want to say in August,” Kent told Cohen on the Bravo late-night show on April 12. She added that she was always leery of Leviss.

“She seemed like someone who moved in a way that I didn’t quite understand,” Kent explained. “It seemed a little unfamiliar with me… It was my mother who said ‘Be careful with this one, she moves like a snake.’ That was in 2017.”

