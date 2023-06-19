Bravo Stars Claims Raquel Leviss Made a Move Towards Her Boyfriend

New claims made by Bravo star Paige DeSorbo have “Vanderpump Rules” star Raquel Leviss front and center — again.

During a live show in Chicago on June 10, 2023, DeSorbo revealed that she saw Leviss bee-line toward Craig Conover, DeSorbo’s boyfriend, when they were all at Hannah Berner’s wedding in May 2022.

“I literally survey the whole f****** room, I clock Craig at the bar, and I watch Raquel leave the dance floor and walk over to Craig,” DeSorbo explained in a video uploaded by a fan on TikTok.

“And I’m standing there, and I turn to literally everyone around me, and I was like, ‘I don’t trust this b****, I do not trust her,’ and everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, no, she’s so sweet, and she would never,’ and I f****** knew it,” she added.

Although nothing happened between Leviss and Conover, the whole interaction seemed to leave a bad taste in DeSorbo’s mouth.

Here’s what you need to know:

Raquel Leviss Was Nema Vand’s Plus 1 at Hannah Berner’s Wedding

Prior to Scandoval (Leviss’ affair with “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Tom Sandoval), her now-ex best friend Scheana Shay was trying to set her up with “Shahs of Sunset” star Nema Vand.

On the May 22, 2022, episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast, Shay — who was previously linked to Vand herself — explained that she tried to set the two up and she thought it was a huge success at the time.

“I met Nema, we went on several dates, which is why more recently – we never slept together – it never crossed the line, but more recently, I was like ‘hey Raquel, you know who I think you should go on a date with is Nema.’ So stayed tuned on updates for on that but let’s just say Hannah Berner’s wedding was a hit,” Shay said.

However, based on what DeSorbo had to say, it seems that Leviss was still very much getting used to being single and starting to mingle following her split from James Kennedy in December 2021.

DeSorbo and Conover became friends a few years ago and grew closer while filming “Winter House” together. They didn’t actually start dating until the fall of 2021 — when they were both single, according to Us Weekly.

Nema Vand Recently Spoke Out About His Brief Romance With Raquel Leviss

On the June 9, 2023, episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast, host Scheana Shay chatted with her guest, Vand, about Leviss. He explained that the two had a flirty romance for about a month — and that was it.

“She wanted to f*** me in your bed, like literally, like, when we went and, like, hung out at your house. I was like ‘okay,’ I felt bad, I didn’t want to like – she wanted to f*** in your bed. I was like, ‘Isn’t that Scheana’s bedroom?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah,'” Vand told Shay.

Months after Berner’s wedding, Leviss started having an affair with Sandoval, who was in a relationship with one of Leviss’ best friends, Ariana Madix. On part 3 of the season 10 “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, Leviss said that she and Sandoval started sleeping together before guys’ night, which is what Sandoval previously claimed.

The two also hooked up in August 2022 — while in Mexico for Shay’s wedding.

Leviss is currently in a treatment facility.

“Upon the completion of filming the reunion, Raquel entered a voluntary inpatient behavioral health and trauma facility and remains there to date — 68 days and counting. Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decisions and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person,” a source told Us Weekly.

