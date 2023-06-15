‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Has 1 Burning Question Left for Tom Sandoval

Although season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules” is officially in the books, many fans are still reeling from Scandoval, which first rocked the Bravo universe in March 2023.

Ever since fans learned that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were having an affair, there have been all kinds of questions — especially when it comes to the timeline. On an episode toward the end of the season, Sandoval revealed that he and Leviss first hooked up on guys night. However, on the final episode of the reunion, Leviss said that they actually hooked up in Mexico while they were there for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding.

Despite some people thinking that the timeline has now been laid out, there’s apparently one question that remains — and it was asked by a fan on Twitter.

“One question I still have is, if the affair started at guys night, why did Sandoval care that Rachel went out with Peter & wanted to know if they hooked up? I def think it happened sooner or there was an emotional affair already happening,” the tweet read.

Shay responded, “Million dollar question! 🧐.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Tom Sandoval Was Very Curious About Raquel Leviss’ Dates With Peter Madrigal

Longtime Lisa Vanderpump employee Peter Madrigal didn’t waste much time when it came to asking Leviss out on a date following her split from James Kennedy in December 2021. And while things didn’t really work out for the two of them, Madrigal says that he has reason to believe that Sandoval and Leviss were hooking up even before Shay’s wedding.

On the April 5, 2023, episode of Kristen Doute’s “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” podcast, Madrigal shared a strange text that he says he received from Sandoval after his date with Leviss.

“I get an interesting text from one Tom Sandoval. He hasn’t texted me in six months. And then he texts me and he says, and I quote, ‘Dude, exclamation point. Just watched the first episode LOL, exclamation point. Did you bang Raquel the night after SUR, exclamation point, question mark, crying laughing face,'” Madrigal explained.

“If you go through my text messages with Tom Sandoval, he never texts me emojis. Never does. At the time, I am so disconnected, I didn’t even think about it. What I’m thinking is, ‘How are they portraying me on the show?’ So, I call him. He was all like, ‘Oh, no, I was just wondering if you banged Raquel that night,'” Madrigal continued. He went on to say that he realized why Leviss wasn’t enthusiastic about going out with him after he saw an early episode of season 10.

“She was already dating Tom Sandoval. She was already having sex with Tom. And that text message from him proves it,” he said on the podcast.

Scheana Shay Is Not Happy That Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Hooked Up at Her Wedding

Following the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, TMZ caught up with Shay and Davies at the airport and asked them about the information that Leviss shared during an interview with a producer after season 10 had wrapped.

“We heard from a lot of people at the wedding,” Shay told the outlet. She confirmed that it wasn’t until after Leviss confession that wedding guests started coming forward with information about Sandoval and Leviss. Shay said that people “saw” things at the wedding that they thought was “weird,” but they didn’t put too much thought into at the time. Sandoval was in Mexico with his girlfriend Ariana Madix, after all.

“Disgusting,” Shay said.

Leviss is currently seeking treatment and has not spoken out since the final episode of the reunion aired.

