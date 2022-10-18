Raquel Leviss Clarifies What Happened Between Her & Garcelle Beauvais’ Son Oliver Saunders

Raquel Leviss of “Vanderpump Rules” clarified what happened between her and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais’ married son, Oliver Saunders.

On September 2, 2022, Oliver’s wife, Samantha Saunders took to Instagram to allege that he had been cheating on her with Leviss.

“Since oliver has started working at @vanderpumpparis he has disrespected me and my kids in every way possible. … He has committed adultery with coworkers and guests of the restaurant. I have found out he has made out with Raquel while filming @lisavanderpump & plans to continue to go on a date with Raquel while filming,” Sam claimed in a new-deleted Instagram post.

A video leaked showing she and Oliver out together and sharing a hug shortly after the claims by Sam were made.

Here’s what you need to know:

Raquel Leviss Says Oliver Saunders ‘Misled’ Her: ‘I Would Like to Clarify That I Did Not Know Oliver Had a Wife’

Up until now, Leviss has not spoken about the rumors but while appearing at BravoCon, she finally spoke out.

Leviss told Page Six that she was not aware that Oliver was married when they “hung out” in September.

“I would like to clarify that I did not know Oliver had a wife. He misled me,” Leviss told the outlet. “I was in Vegas this year just trying to have a good time being single, and we didn’t hook up either, by the way. Just wanted to clarify all that.”

She says she found out while she was getting ready for their date.

“I was getting ready to go on a date with him when I found out he had a wife, so it completely changed the dynamic of the day and my mindset going into that,” she told the outlet. “It was a stressful day, stressful two days afterwards.”

Leviss also told the outlet she supported Sam speaking out about the date, “because his behavior was ‘unacceptable.'”

Since her breakup with James Kennedy, Leviss has been linked romantically to Peter Madrigal, Tom Schwartz, Nema Vand, and Oliver.

Sam and Oliver have been married since 2020 and share a child together.

Raquel Leviss Says She Thinks Lisa Vanderpump Isn’t on Her Side: ‘I Feel Like She Might Have Talked to Garcelle & Understood More of Oliver’s Side’

BREAKING: GARCELLE FILMING WITH LISA VANDERPUMP!!! pic.twitter.com/LoVzx3BpU6 — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) September 2, 2022

Shortly after Sam outed Oliver on Instagram, his mother Garcelle Beauvais was spotting filming with Lisa Vanderpump, his boss. Many fans thought this meeting could have been to discuss Sam’s claims.

“I feel like Lisa just kind of wants to make sure she that she hears both sides of the story and fully understands,” Leviss told Page Six. “I feel like she might have talked to Garcelle and understood more of Oliver’s side, but I feel like I need to stand up for myself and hold my own because he put me in a situation that I didn’t want to be in and I didn’t ask for.”

Leviss’ ex, who she split from in December 2021, weighed in on the rumored hook-up.