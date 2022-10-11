Kathy Hilton Calls Kyle Richards ‘Cruel & Disgusting’ Over Reunion Moment

Kathy Hilton has blasted her sister and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Kyle Richards for crying at the reunion.

Kathy Hilton & Kyle Richards Trade Jabs in Instagram Comments: ‘I Don’t Think You Want Me to Explain Why’

A blogger Christian Gray Snow commented on the teaser for the RHOBH reunion writing “I’m so worried about why Kyle is so upset.”

Hilton replied to his comment saying, “Why is she upset and crying? I’m the one who [was] bullied and [persecuted] for 10 months! Just cruel and disgusting.”

Richards saw the comment and fired back writing, “Why? You know exactly why.” In a second comment, she wrote, “I don’t think you want me to explain why,” this time tagging Hilton.

Hilton replied to several other comments on the post as well.

A fan said, “agree!! Why not call medical, security or production. It was all too suspicious,” wondering why Hilton’s alleged “mental break” wasn’t addressed at the moment.

Hilton chimed in saying, “How about calling 911 if she was so worried or my sister???? No she calls Erica ???? Just disgusting.” She included several vomit emojis with the reply.

Again Hilton chimed in saying, “Storyline end of season. I was set up the minute I came back and everyone has told me so.”

A fan accused Hilton of being hypocritical in another comment writing, “Come on Kathy! Your on BH housewives…. You have no issue sitting there and participating when they attacked Erika each episode calling her out for something no one even knows she knew …”

Hilton replied back writing, “If you go back and watch you will see I’m the only one that said we are not lawyers it’s none of our business. Get your facts straight.”

Richards Opened up About the ‘Really Bad’ RHOBH Reunion: ‘I Don’t Think People Realize How Much Issues With My Family Affects Me

