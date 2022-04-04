Raquel Leviss Romantically Linked to Another Bravo Star

Just three months after calling off her engagement to James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss may be putting herself back out there.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love,” Leviss captioned an Instagram post in December 2021.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star has been active on social media, but hasn’t gone public with any new guy just yet. Since Kennedy has openly moved on with a woman named Ally Lewber, fans seem to be curious about who Leviss might date next — and rumors have been running wild.

On March 26, 2022, a blind published by BravoandCocktails claimed that Leviss was dating SUR manager Peter Madrigal. The anonymous tip described Leviss’ new love interest as someone with long hair, and said the person recently commented on Leviss’ Instagram photo of a bouquet of flowers. Madrigal fits the bill on both accounts — and Leviss later admitted that she did indeed go on a date with Madrigal on the April 1, 2022, episode of the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast.

However, shortly after that blind was published, an anonymous source wrote in to another Bravo gossip account and claimed that Leviss is, in fact, dating someone else from the Bravoverse.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Source Claims Leviss Is Dating Nema Vand From ‘Shahs of Sunset’

While fans seemed to be on a high with the Leviss and Madrigal rumors, those feelings were halted when another rumor popped up.

“No. She’s dating Nema Vand. The guy from ‘Shahs of Sunset.’ He flew her to NYC to visit like last week. I’m close to some of the cast. This is just my finsta,” the message, sent to Your Moms Are Watching on Instagram, read.

Fans took to the comments section of the post to react to the rumor, and most people seem to love the pairing. However, something different played out on a Reddit thread about Leviss and Vand.

“Ew Nema is an actual narcissist. Listen to him talk on Scheana’s podcasts. He’s about himself. If he dated Raquel it would be to get himself on two shows / two paychecks – just like Craig Conover and Paige,” one Redditor wrote.

“Ewwww… Not Nema. He seems nice but too insincere and those neon-white teeth… UGH. No, girl. Just… no,” added another.

“Omg nooooooo Raquel,” a third person commented.

“Grosssssss nooooooo,” a fourth comment read.

Leviss hasn’t confirmed or denied this particular dating rumor, but a source told Us Weekly that she’s single.

“She hasn’t been going on dates yet as she really is focusing on herself and enjoying the single life. She was in a relationship for so long that she really is taking this time to figure things out and how she can blossom. She’s not focused on finding a new guy,” the source said.

Vand Previously Dated Scheana Shay

One thing that may make the Leviss/Vand dating rumors less believable is the fact that Vand previously dated Leviss’ pal Scheana Shay.

In April 2020, Shay opened up about the relationship during an interview with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live at Home.”

“It was about a little more than a year ago… about six dates. And I just wasn’t in the place to be in a relationship. I was going through all of the Adam [Spott] stuff. I had just froze my eggs,” Shay said, according to Bravo.

Shay went on to say that Vand wanted a serious relationship with her but she “wasn’t ready.”

“But I think he’s amazing, absolutely amazing. I would introduce him to any girl who’s worth his time because he’s amazing,” she continued, adding that she and Vand “never slept together.”

The fact that Vand and Shay were linked had led some fans to think the rumor about him and Leviss just isn’t true.

“I’m gonna call this out as fake tho for one reason – Scheana does not like her friends to date her ex boyfriends. And if Scheana really liked Raquel – she’d steer her away,” one Redditor commented.

“This is purely my own opinion: Scheana likes Raquel, but when it comes down to it, she’s a self-labeled guy’s girl. There are only a few times we’ve seen her defend a girlfriend, and even then it was to ensure those girlfriends liked her. She’s one person in that landscape who is pretty consistent in her lack of growth, especially where that issue is concerned. I’d hope Raquel would know that, but who knows,” a second person added.

READ NEXT: Raquel Leviss Is Dating Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star, Blind Claims