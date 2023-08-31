Raquel Leviss Deletes a Few Key Posts & People From Instagram

Raquel Leviss is saying goodbye to “Vanderpump Rules,” officially. The former reality star has made some changes to her Instagram account that show that she’s ready to leave the past in the past.

The most noticeable changes to Leviss’ account are her name change and her profile photo change. While her handle remains “@raquelleviss,” she has changed her name to “Rachel Leviss” in her bio, reverting to using her birth-given name. As she has discussed on numerous occasions, “Raquel” is just a nickname.

Leviss, who has amassed more than 619,000 followers since joining the platform, has also switched up her profile photo and added a new description to her bio. “Becoming a better person… one day at a time,” it now reads. She has also included a link to her interview on the “Just B With Bethenny” podcast, which aired in three parts in mid-August 2023.

She also added a link for those who are looking for a way to donate to those affected by the wildfires in Maui, Hawaii.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tom Sandoval Is Gone From Raquel Leviss’ Instagram Feed & She No Longer Follows Him

After Leviss made her return to social media following a several-month-long hiatus, and was quick to make some changes to her feed. For starters, she has removed any and all photos of Tom Sandoval, whom she’d been having a secret affair with since the summer of 2022.

On the “Just B” podcast, Leviss said that she has a “no contact” policy with the people from “Vanderpump Rules,” which could be the reason that she no longer follows Sandoval. Leviss has also removed photos of her and James Kennedy, Scheana Shay, and Ariana Madix — her ex-boyfriend and former reality TV friends.

In a somewhat surprising move, Leviss also deleted the lengthy apology that she wrote after her affair with Sandoval was brought to light in March 2023.

Interestingly, Leviss hasn’t completely removed the show from her feed. She has a couple of photos, mainly selfies from various reunions, still up.

Raquel Leviss Says She Will Never Do Reality TV Again

During her interview with Frankel, Leviss was asked if she’d ever return to reality television. “Oh, hell no,” she responded.

“I refuse to not respect myself on that level where I would endure that emotional abuse any longer. I can’t do that to myself,” she added. It has since been confirmed that Leviss will not be returning for season 11 of “Vanderpump Rules” (per E! News).

As for Leviss’ future plans, she says that she wants to start her own podcast.

“I really am impassioned about learning about myself and the psychology behind all of this, and I am taking the steps to start my own podcast. I feel like it would be a great way to share my side of the story and bring on experts that really understand the psychology behind it,” she told Frankel.

“I’m not heading back to LA anytime soon. So I have some plans to check out different states and different areas. So it’s unwritten at this point, but I’m excited to start this new chapter in my life,” she added.

