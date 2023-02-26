See How Much Raquel Leviss Has Changed in Then Vs. Now Photos

Raquel Leviss has changed a lot since fans first met her on “Vanderpump Rules.”

The 28-year-old former pageant queen joined the cast of the Bravo reality show in 2016 when she was dating cast member James Kennedy. The two have since split, but her status as a SURver – and solid cast friendships – were enough to get her a ticket back for season 10.

Leviss was barely 21 when she joined “Vanderpump Rules,” so a look back at her old photos reveals just how much she has changed since she first joined the Bravoverse.

Fans Had a Lot to Say About Raquel Leviss’ Changing Looks

In side-by-side photos of Leviss posted on the Bravo Then vs. Now Instagram page, Leviss was pictured in a throwback pic, which showed her with long, honey-colored hair and posing in a swimsuit. A second, more recent picture showed her with a bob-style haircut as she posed in her SUR waitress uniform. The updated photo showed Leviss with heavier makeup and fuller lips and eyebrows than in the older pic.

Fans reacted in a big way, with some saying they felt Leviss was prettier in the “before” pic. Others commented that the “Vanderpump Rules” star is a natural beauty and should have left her face alone.

“She really doesn’t need those lip injections and her nose was fine,” one commenter wrote.

“She was so pretty before!!” another chimed in. “Now she looks like everyone else who has done something to her face! Botox lips and cheeks, nose job (her original nose was so much better)!!”

“She looks like a completely different person!” another chimed in.

But others were upset over criticism of the Bravo star.

“She looks good with both in both pics. Stop acting like she destroyed her face,” one fan wrote.

“She is beautiful in both pictures,” another agreed. “I just hope she feels better about herself now & doesn’t keep getting work done until she’s unrecognizable.”

Raquel Leviss Has Been Open About Her Nose Job & Other Cosmetic Procedures

On the 9th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” Leviss revealed that she underwent a $16,000 rhinoplasty surgery that didn’t turn out the way she hoped it would. She considered getting a second expensive surgery but decided against it.

Leviss later revealed she uses makeup tricks to contour her nose, and admitted she proudly filters some of her photos. According to Bravo.com, she told fans on social media, “I can contour my nose really well with makeup. The reason why I love [Instagram] filters so much is because I absolutely hate my nose, and it’s an easy, easy fix just to straighten that out.”

Leviss also confirmed that she sometimes uses lip fillers. In 2019, she appeared in a Facebook video for Blush Beverly Hills, which documented her getting injections in her lips. “I love the way my lip fillers turned out,” Leviss said after the procedure was done. “I think they look perfectly pouted and fresh, really hydrated and natural.”

According to Bravo.com, she also shared before and after pics with fans after another round, noting that fillers are “a personal decision and totally not necessary to be considered beautiful.”

“I decided, you know what? It’s been a hell of a year and I’m going to treat myself to some luscious lips,” she said in 2022. “I actually think I’m really cute without lip filler too.”

