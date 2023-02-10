Raquel Leviss Says Katie Maloney to Blame for Failed Romance

Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz’s fling is one of the most anticipated storylines heading into “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 and the season’s trailer hinted at the kiss between the two co-stars. However, as the 10th season premiered, Leviss shared with Page Six that their romance didn’t work out and she thinks a huge part of the reason why is Schwartz’s ex-wife, Katie Maloney.

The 10th season premiere episode started with Maloney and Schwartz discussing their divorce and agreeing to stay friends, but ended on an ominous note as Maloney said there was just one rule: “Don’t hook up with anyone in the friend group.” As viewers know based on the trailer, Schwartz will break that rule with Leviss.

At a premiere party for VPR’s 10th season, Leviss said she and Schwartz are just friends. “As far as a romantic thing, it was more his decision to not pursue that,” she told Page Six. “I think Katie had a big reasoning as to why. So I respect his decision and I’ve gained a really good friendship out of it.”

Leviss told the publication that she and Schwartz are now “really good friends” and spend time together, describing her co-star as a “great guy.” On the other hand, Leviss said she’s “not on great terms” with Maloney but despite that, she doesn’t regret kissing Schwartz and didn’t have any concerns about doing it.

Tom Schwartz Also Said He Didn’t Regret the Kiss But Regretted the Impact It Had on Katie Maloney

Schwartz was on the same page as Leviss as he told Page Six that he didn’t regret the “great” kiss with his co-star. However, he said he did regret how it affected Maloney. “It was only a kiss,” he shared. I don’t regret it.”

However, he acknowledged that the timing of the liplock may have been “a little disrespectful.” He told the publication that he was carried away in the moment and in his “own little world” and felt bad about the kiss’s impact. “It hurt some people that I care a lot about, like maybe James and Katie — not so much James, but Katie,” he confessed.

Maloney, for her part, has gotten back to a better place with Schwartz since then and said the two have had to work hard to have a healthy friendship with clear boundaries. She said she still considers Schwartz like “family” and “still [has] love for the guy.”

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Premiere Showed Raquel Leviss Exploring Single Life & Going on a Date With Peter Madrigal

The 1st episode of “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 introduced Leviss, Schwartz and Maloney as single for the first time in the show’s run. Leviss’ engagement with James Kennedy ended at the season 9 reunion and the DJ moved on a few weeks later to his current girlfriend, Ally Lewber, who made her debut appearance on Pump Rules.

The first episode didn’t really have any indication about what’s ahead for Leviss and Schwartz as viewers saw Leviss go on a couple of dates with longtime SUR manager Peter Madrigal. However, as viewers know from the trailer, Leviss will be exploring a romantic connection with not just Schwartz but also Oliver Saunders, the son of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais.

