Will Raquel Leviss Still Appear on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ After James Kennedy Split?

Is this the end of “Vanderpump Rules” as we know it?

With the recent news that Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy have called off their engagement, some fans are wondering if Leviss will be returning to the series next season. However, according to a source close to the couple, Kennedy doesn’t want their breakup to hold Leviss back from continuing on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Bravo hasn’t made an official decision on next season,” the insider told Us Weekly on Dec. 7. “James does want Raquel to continue with the show.”

On Sunday, Dec. 5, the couple announced their split via Instagram with a joint statement. “After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” the former couple wrote. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

Viewers can catch brand-new episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

Leviss Has Spoken out About the Breakup

On Dec. 8, just days after their breakup, Leviss took to her Instagram page to thank all of her followers for their love and support during this time.

“Thank you all for the kind words of encouragement,” Leviss wrote in the caption of the photo, which showed her hugging a big stuffed animal on her couch. “I feel so grateful to have such supportive family and friends during this time. I have been surrounded by so much love and been enjoying my girls night in with my dear friend @jennytingting and her adorable cuddle big fur baby Lex.”

During this season of “Vanderpump Rules,” fans watched as Kennedy proposed to Leviss at what he called “Rachella.” The two seemed over-the-moon about their engagement and had been celebrating with the cast throughout the season.

Leviss Allegedly Was the One Who Broke Things Off

According to a recent report from The Sun, Leviss was actually the one who broke things off with Kennedy.

“Watching this season back, Raquel had already reached her limit with James’ behavior and she’s tolerated so much,” the insider alleged the outlet on Dec. 6. “He promised he’d be better and he promised he’d change for her and watching the show back, she seemed to finally see how nasty he is to not just others but to her as well.”

The source continued, “Making fun of her looks and basically only appreciating her physical beauty. I think she just had her limit and realized she cannot fix him. And even if they got married, they would get divorced. And she didn’t want to deal with that.”

It seems like things also got heated at the reunion taping, as the source alleged that Leviss gives Kennedy her engagement ring back. “She gave him the ring back at the reunion,” the source said. “They talk about everything there [on camera] and it’s really emotional for everyone, not just those two. But basically everyone is in tears from the cast.”

