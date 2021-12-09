Lala Kent Hints at Leaving ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Could this be the last we see of Lala Kent?

During a recent episode of her podcast, the “Vanderpump Rules” star hinted that this could be her last season on the show after an explosive reunion.

“I’ve been on this show for six years, I’ve changed a lot as a person — no one can tell me otherwise,” Kent said during a Dec. 8, 2021, episode of her podcast, Give Them Lala. “So, when I think back on my time [on the show], I love it, it’s been the ultimate mirror for me, but after that reunion, I sat back and thought, ‘Is this the space for me anymore or do we need to do some soul searching?”

Kent also added, “[If] tomorrow they call me and say, ‘We’ve been picked up,’ I would take a big pause because I don’t know if that’s the space for me anymore. … I left that reunion feeling not much resolve. I left feeling a bit alone and isolated.”

Kent has been a cast member on “Vanderpump Rules” since season 4.

Kent Also Dished on the Upcoming Reunion

During her Dec. 8 podcast episode, Kent also dropped a few details about what went on during taping for the upcoming “Vanderpump Rules” reunion. From what she divulged, it seems like she spoke a lot about her recent breakup with Randall Emmett.

“I didn’t hear from one person on my cast except for Raquel [Leviss] to say, ‘Hope you’re doing OK,’” Kent claimed on the podcast. “That was very telling for me. … I’m not saying that this group of my friends are bad people in any way. Just because I’m going through something doesn’t mean the world stops. … But I was visibly upset on the reunion, and for not one of them except for my little Bambi to reach out and say, ‘I just want to say I’m sorry for what you’re going through,’ was, like I said, eye-opening.”

And, according to a recent report from The Sun, there was another drama that went down during the reunion between stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss.

“She gave him the ring back at the reunion,” a source alleged to The Sun about Kennedy and Leviss. “They talk about everything there [on camera] and it’s really emotional for everyone, not just those two. But basically everyone is in tears from the cast.”

Kent and Emmett Seem to Be Done for Good

If Kent does come back for another season of “Vanderpump Rules,” viewers shouldn’t expect to see Emmett on their TV screens. It seems like the couple is done for good after they called off their engagement.

“Randall has been trying to win her back over,” an insider alleged to E! News in October 2021. “He is doing anything to make her happy. She isn’t going to take Ocean away from her dad. Lala will continue to co-parent with Randall, but she is done with him romantically at this point.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

READ NEXT: REPORT: Why James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss Called off Their Engagement