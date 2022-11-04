Raquel Leviss Addresses Tom Schwartz Hoodie Drama

The hoodie drama continued among “Vanderpump Rules” stars as Raquel Leviss posted her perspective on the situation on October 31.

It all started when Leviss shared a video of her BravoCon Day 3 outfit, which was an oversized TomTom Restaurant & Bar sweatshirt. The look picked up steam as fans commented on Leviss wearing a hoodie supporting Tom Schwartz just a couple of months after the two were rumored to have hooked up at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding in Mexico. Schwartz and Tom Sandoval are partners of the West Hollywood bar with Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd.

Schwartz’s ex-wife Katie Maloney posted a shady comment on the @seeyounextmondayy Instagram account accusing Leviss of being a “fan girl,” prompting several other VPR stars to wade into the mix. Scheana Shay defended Leviss and said they were given the hoodies to support both Toms, while Ariana Madix thanked the drama for increasing hoodie sales and also clarified that Sandoval gave hoodies to the other cast members too.

Amid all the comments on social media about the sweatshirt, Leviss took to her Instagram to set the record straight.

Raquel Leviss Defended Wearing the Hoodie & Said She Was Supporting Both Toms

On October 31, Leviss posted a statement on Instagram and said she wore the sweatshirt for BravoCon because of how comfortable it was. She also explained that she wore it to show support for both Schwartz and Sandoval and told people at BravoCon to go see the rest of the VPR stars’ merch.

“I really enjoy supporting my friends and being comfy at the same time,” she concluded, along with the hashtags “sue me,” “number one Tom stan,” and “season 10.” The reality star turned off comments for the post but it didn’t stop fans from taking to other social media pages to react to Leviss’ remarks.

Later the same day, Leviss shared several videos to her Instagram Story showing that Sandoval had dressed up as her BravoCon Day 3 look and imitated her entire viral video.

Raquel Leviss Got Mixed Reactions From Fans as Some Thought She Was Being Shady While Others Said They Were Happy to See Her Speaking Up

Leviss’ statement got mixed reactions from fans, who took to Reddit to comment on her caption and hashtags, with some saying they thought she was just trying to “stay relevant” on VPR while others called out her “innocent” act.

“Her little ‘sue me’ at the end actually made me find her even less interesting for some reason,” someone said. “I don’t find the bait and switch of good, innocent, naive girlfriend to b**** very cute.” Another person said that Leviss knew exactly what she was doing wearing the hoodie and it wasn’t “innocent.”

Someone accused her of “reaching” to keep her place in the cast while another wrote that she was “still a fan girl.” One person commented, “Didn’t she already say this? It’s giving attention-seeking.”

On the other hand, several others shared their support for Leviss and excitement for season 10 as one fan wrote that they were “ready” for the new season. Another said, “Honestly I’m excited for season 10. Sis clocked IN.” One person commented that Leviss “found her voice” and expressed their hope that she had the same energy while filming VPR.

