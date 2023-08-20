Raquel Leviss Names ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members Who Reached Out to Her Following Scandoval

Raquel Leviss revealed she has heard from several of her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars in the five months since her affair with Tom Sandoval was discovered, but she’s still treading lightly when it comes to trusting any of them.

In an August 2023 interview on Bethenny Frankel’s “Just B With Bethenny” podcast, Leviss claimed that Lala Kent, Tom Sandoval, and Lisa Vanderpump have all reached out to her post-Scandoval and that they all wanted her to return for the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” which is currently filming.

On August 16, a Bravo rep confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Leviss “will not be returning” to “Vanderpump Rules” as she focuses on her mental health journey following treatment at an Arizona facility.

Raquel Leviss Revealed Lala Kent Contacted Her on Instagram

In the interview, Leviss told Frankel she has a “no contact policy with every single cast member” from “Vanderpump Rules,” but that Kent reached out to her on social media.

“Lala has reached out to me on Instagram saying that she’s willing to lend an ear, and…I don’t know, I just don’t trust that person.” Leviss said. “She has her own agenda. I’m sure she wants to create an alliance with me so she can take down Randall [Emmett] for being a narcissist and that’s her whole MO.”

Kent previously compared Sandoval to her ex, Randall Emmett. “Sandoval is Randall, she said during the season 10 reunion in March 2023. “Give it 10 years. He is Randall Emmett. It’s absolutely terrifying. That is a f****** narcissist. Everyone needs to be warned about this person. Like, this is a dangerous human being.”

But she has also been one of Leviss’ most vocal critics. Kent tore into the former pageant queen during the reunion, even telling her she needed to be “mentally evaluated.”

Kent later expressed regret over some of the things she said about Leviss.

“In the moment during the reunion, after I left, I felt dirty,” she told TMZ in June. “After watching last night when [Leviss] had finally had the breakdown — just as a human, because for me, it’s a reality TV show — I feel like we’re all, kind of, playing the same game, but when I watched that, I was like, ‘Oh, we’re maybe dealing with someone who maybe shouldn’t be on this type of platform.'”

As of this writing, Kent has not responded to Leviss’ claims that she reached out to her.

Raquel Leviss Had a Phone Conversation With Lisa Vanderpump, But She Claims Her Former Boss Did Not Seem Concerned About How She Was Doing

Leviss also told Frankel she talked to Lisa Vanderpump on the phone, and that the SUR owner’s goal was to try to convince her to return to the show.

“I got a call from her… She was talking about scenes we could film together, she’s like ‘just come back for one final interview, you can come to Villa Rosa, you can apologize for leaving and disappearing,’” Leviss claimed Vanderpump said to her. “And she didn’t ask me how I was, she didn’t ask me what I’ve been dealing with since the last time she saw me at the reunion.”

Leviss said Vanderpump “almost” got her to agree to come back to the show, but in the end, she decided that she “would endure that emotional abuse” from reality TV any longer.

Levisis claimed she also heard from Sandoval. “Tom has emailed me twice,” she said. “Lala wanted me back, Lisa wanted me back.”

“Of course they want me back,” she added. “[But] I don’t even think I’d get a redemption arc, to be honest. I also know that I wouldn’t be able to share all of my story.”

Vanderpump confirmed she did speak to Leviss, telling TMZ on August 17, 2023, “We wanted to make sure she was in a good place first and I was going to do a one-on-one with her. She talked about [coming back].” Vanderpump also said Leviss not returning doesn’t really matter because no one on the cast believes anything she says.

In August 2023, Sandoval was caught by a paparazzi who asked him the last time he spoke to Leviss. “I can’t comment on that,” he said.

