Scheana Shay Dragged by Fans for ‘Repulsive’ Instagram Photo

Fans are fuming with “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay for posting a photo.

On Saturday, May 28, 2022, Shay made a post on Instagram promoting a sex toy line, but her caption had fans raising their eyebrows.

Scheana Shay Slammed by Fans for Using Her Daughter’s Name to Promote a Sex Toy Line ‘This Feels so Cringe, Forced, & Wrong’

“Find yourself a man who isn’t intimidated by toys in the bedroom!” the post reads. “I’m hooking you all up with vibrators for #MasturBBtionMay! EVERYONE who signs up will win either a free toy or a gift card from me and @bellesaco. Just click the link in my bio, type your email and check your inbox to see your first gift!”

The final line of the post is what drew the attention.

Originally Shay wrote, “Summer’s toys aren’t the only ones we keep upstairs.”

After the backlash, it was changed to say, “Mom and Dad can play w toys too.”

Fans were quick to discuss the caption in a Reddit thread.

“F*****g EW,” someone wrote.

“I don’t like scheana or broke, but I was ALL about this post until I saw that ending. F****n gross,” another fan said.

“I mean, this is a woman who said she doesn’t care about pedophiles using her daughter’s images because ‘I’m an influencer and I can’t control who views my content'”, someone wrote. “She’s an idiot.”

Someone else commented writing, “It really shows how self centered and uneducated she is. Like yeah… you’re a public figure and you can’t control who views your content. Which is why you should maybe stop and think about what you’re posting and how it might effect your CHILD.”

“That was the most unnecessary sentence in the history of sentences. It added nothing to the post except vomit-factor. Why, Scheana, why?!” someone asked.

“Because she doesn’t know how to NOT exploit her daughter for personal gain,” someone wrote.

“The terrible lighting, brock in swim trunks, the scratchy looking robe, excessive facetune, the claw hand, mentioning their infant in a sex toy ad…phew. She tries way too hard,” another fan said.

“Sorry gtg my cringeometer just burst into flames,” another fan joked.

“This is… repulsive,” another fan wrote.

“This feels so cringe, forced, and wrong,” another fan commented.

The comments on the Instagram post were not much different.

“I wished I hadn’t seen this,” someone said.

“Not what I care to see on IG,” a fan wrote on the post.

“I’m embarrassed for her,” someone else wrote.

“Why would you bring up your baby in a post about sex toys?” a fan asked.

“Please delete the last sentence. EW,” another wrote.

“I think I just threw up,” someone said. “Nothing like a deadbeat dad with a man bun needing a vibrator to get off his baby mama while making a sex pun out of his new daughter. Ick, ick, ICK!!”

Scheana Shay Was ‘Disinvited’ to Her Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Star Stassi Schroeder’s Wedding

On May 12, 2022, former “Vanderpump Rules” stars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark got married in Rome, Italy. But there were quite a few of her friends and former co-stars missing, including Shay.

“Scheana was originally supposed to go, but at some point she got disinvited,” a source told Page Six. “All she knew was that it was for ‘budget reasons,’ although it didn’t really seem like she was buying it.”

